Jonas Brothers, Demi Lovato announce ‘Camp Rock’ themed tour

“Camp Rock” alum Demi Lovato and the Jonas Brothers are teaming up this summer for a touring stint themed around the hit Disney show.

As “Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam” (hilariously dubbed, considering there’s, like, only one other jam) sends fans into squeee territory on Sept. 3, so must the show’s headliners appease with, likely, arena stops from July to October, nationally and internationally.

Live Nation has released a number of city and tour dates, all subject to change, starting with July 27 in Dallas. That’s the same day that the soundtrack to “Camp Rock 2′ drops. Tickets for the tour go on sale May 15.

Lovato will be making another appearance on the small screen soon, with a cameo skedded for “Grey’s Anatomy.” She also enhances the single and music video for emo band We The Kings’ “We’ll Be a Dream.”

Her last set, 2009’s “Here We Go Again,” topped The Billboard 200 chart when it came out; the Jonas’ “Lines, Vines and Trying Times” did the same last year.

Here are The Jonas Brothers and Demi Lovato’s tentative tour dates:

July 27: Dallas, TX

July 29: San Antonio, TX

July 31: Houston, TX

August 2: Tulsa, OK

August 3: Wichita, KS

August 5: Indianapolis, IN

August 6: St. Louis, MO

August 7: Tinley Park, IL

August 10: Cincinnati, OH

August 11: Pittsburgh, PA

August 12: Bristow, VA

August 13: Hartford, CT

August 14: Hershey, PA

August 16: Holmdel, NJ

August 21: Wantagh, NY

August 25: Boston, MA

August 27: Camden, NJ

August 29: Virginia Beach, VA

August 31: Cleveland, OH

September 1: Detroit, MI

September 2: Toronto, ON

September 4: Montreal, QC

September 7: Milwaukee, WI

September 8: Minneapolis, MN

September 9: Omaha, NE

September 11: Denver, CO

September 14: Seattle, WA

September 15: Vancouver, BC

September 17: Wheatland, CA

September 18: San Jose, CA

September 19: Concord, CA

September 21: Fresno, CA

September 23: Irvine, CA

September 25: Chula Vista, CA

September 26: Phoenix, AZ

September 29: Oklahoma City, OK

September 30: Little Rock, AR

October 6: New Orleans, LA

October 8: Tampa, FL

October 9: Ft. Lauderdale, FL

October 12: Orlando, FL

October 14: Atlanta, GA

October 15: Nashville, TN

October 16: Charlotte, NC

October 17: Raleigh, NC

Dates To Be Announced

Mexico

Guatemala

Costa Rica

Peru

Argentina

Brazil

England

Scotland

Ireland

Germany

Belgium

France

Switzerland

Italy

Spain