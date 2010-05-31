June’s Breakout Hit: ‘The Karate Kid’

Watch out B.A., Hannibal, Murock and Faceman, you’ve got some competition on the horizon and he’s a pint-sized kid with two powerful parents.
After what is expected to be another dismal box office weekend beginning Friday, June 4, industry polling is showing that the two major releases the following weekend could make some serious noise. The long-awaited big screen adaptation of “The A-Team” has caught the attention of young men and could open anywhere from $30-35 million at this juncture. Making a bigger jump as the days go by, however, is Sony Pictures’ reboot of “The Karate Kid.”
The original “Karate Kid” was a surprise hit in 1984 and made its star, Ralph Macchio, a household name and spawned two sequels. 26 years later, Jaden Smith steps into the familiar shoes of an outsider who is guided by a retired Kung Fu master (originally, Oscar nominee Pat Morita, this time Kung Fu movie legend Jackie Chan) to overcome all odds and prove his worth as an underdog in a karate competition. Smith is the son of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith, both of whom were producers on the remake who have smartly made sure the remake has both a fresh look (thanks to noted DP Roger Pratt) and setting (Bejing, China vs. the original’s LA locale).
The picture has been helped by a slick, but contemporary trailer, lack of real family competition between “Shrek Forever After” and “Toy Story 3” on the release schedule, but most importantly, parents affection for the first flick and the fact most kids and tweens have zero knowledge of the original film. To this audience, it’s not a remake but something completely new and Smith, his Hollywood upbringing aside, is much more relatable on screen than most kid actors these days. So, as of today, “Karate Kid” looks as though it will top “The A-Team” the weekend of June 11 with anywhere from $35-40 million and become one of the summer’s first true breakout hits.
To get a sneak peak of what appears to be a picture that could end up appealing to all audiences check out two clips from the film featuring Smith and Chan below.
“The Karate Kid” opens nationwide on June 11. Will it tempt you to go back to the movies?
I’m not buying it yet…I still think the A Team will win the weekend.
No way is the A-Team going to do that well. They replaced Mr. T with some random Black guy who doesn’t seem to have anything appealing. Guess what people, not all Black people are alike. The shouldn’t have tried to compete, should have gone with a cute boyish guy.
Rampage Jackson is not a random black guy. How out of touch are you?
Jackson is a homophobic bigot who can’t act. He may be a good fighter, but he has no business being in movies when there are dozens of actual actors who could be really great in the part.
Hey, let’s not forget that Mr T started out as a club bouncer. I don’t think Jackson is some “random black guy”. I think the producers wisely Chose a real tough guy to play B.A. . A similar move from the original show when they cast Mr T
Already I’m seeing something very disturbing in the Training Montage of this new Karate Kid. In the original they had the brilliant, inspiring instrumental score by Bill Conti that made it timeless. Here they decide to use the terrible “Remember the Name” garbage that has been so overused in other movies, tv shows, and commercials. They couldn’t have been a little more original?
It’s probably just trailer music, they do that a lot. I hope the real music is less generic.
I predict formulaic crap – a video-game ready plot, cartoon villain(s), a Very Important Emotional Scene(tm) just before the climactic and inevitable victory. Mummy and daddy bought sonny his very own movie. Prove me wrong, star-boy.
Sorry to burst your bubble Greg, but “The Karate Fu Kid” is going to drop to the mat like William Zabka when it opens against “The A-Team”. Jackie Chan is irrelevant, nobody knows who Jaden Smith is, if Will wanted people to see this movie, he should have played Mr.Miyagi himself instead of trying to make his kid a movie star. Why are you tossing the salad of this movie – another fucking remake – anyway? Do you moonlight as Jada Pinkett’s assistant?
Ha, that’s sort of funny. Especially since I’m hardly a fan of Ms. Smith’s work. You’ll see.
I’m not surprised that the Karate Kid reboot is garnering this much positive attention: it has a great central story that’s unchanged along with some smart-sounding changes (particularly moving the story to China), there’s enough distance between 1984 and now that younger viewers can plug into this new version without trouble, and let’s be honest…pairing Jackie Chan and a hotshot younger guy from the U.S. hasn’t exactly been a recipe for box office failure.
Having said that, I’m surprised A-Team isn’t going to open even bigger than 30-35M: great cast, action film opening drought since Iron Man 2, and an outstanding trailer. I certainly will see it.
And I get that KILLERS, MARMADUKE and even SPLICE (good concept, no starpower and what looks like a horror film with very depressing beats) are not going to be huge hits, but I thought the buzz on GET HIM TO THE GREEK was positive. Am I wrong?
lolx
Hey Jake, last I checked, Mr.T was not a cute boyish guy but a mean ugly guy which is what B.A is. The “black guy” you mention has a name. His name is Quinton “Rampage” Jackson and he is a perfect fit for the role of B.A. He happens to be a very talented and funny guy as well as a heck of a fighter. Before you make comments like that, you should know a little about the person. There is no questions with an all star cast like the A-Team has, its going to be to a blockbuster hit. Whether its actually good, remains to be seen. The karate kid on the other hand looks horrible and will never be anything even close to the orignial. This is just a movie for the power couple Will and Jada to showcase their son and toot their own horns, nothing more. If they cared about the actual movie, they would have hired a real director and stayed away from being producers of the movie. Its all about their ego for this one. The music choices are horrible and so is the cast. How can you replace an A level actor like the late Pat Morita with a b level actor like Jackie Chan? You mean there is no other Asian actors with some talent to replace him? Come on people, this is just another way for hollywood to show how bored and confused they are. There is simply nothing left to do. Actually there is but the studio heads are so lame and motivated by only by money instead of having some originality and creativity, that they sacrifice the things that make movies great!