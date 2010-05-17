Justin Bieber, B.o.B., Usher featured on ‘Now 34’ hits compilation

“NOW That’s What I Call Music! Vol. 34,” or the more common series name “NOW 34,” will be released on June 15.

Sixteen hit songs from artists like Justin Bieber, B.o.B., Ke$ha, Rihanna, Usher, Ludacris, Jamie Foxx and Lady Antebellum will be included on the compilation, which is a joint venture between EMI, Sony and Universal.

Additionally, four emerging artists –Â Dave Barnes, 2AM Club, Runner Runner and Jessica Jarrell — will be tacked on the end.

The “NOW” collection last released “NOW 33” in March, a set that’s still going strong on The Billboard 200 chart.

A set of patriotic pop-country artists can be heard on themed “NOW That’s What I Call The USA (The Patriotic Country Collection),” will be released on the same day, featuring songs like Carrie Underwood’s “All-American Girl,” Montgomery Gentry’s “My Town” and Rascal Flatts’ “Fast Cars and Freedom.”

Here is the tracklist for “NOW That’s What I Call Music! Vol. 34”:

1. Justin BieberÂ featuring Ludacris “Baby”

2. B.o.B featuring Bruno MarsÂ “Nothin’ On You”

3. Ke$haÂ “Your Love Is My Drug”

4. Rihanna “Rude Boy”

5. Usher featuring will.i.am “OMG”

6. Jamie Foxx featuring Justin Timberlake and T.I. “Winner”

7. Ludacris featuring Nicki Minaj “My Chick Bad”

8. The Black Eyed Peas “Imma Be”

9. Iyaz “Solo”

10. OneRepublic “All The Right Moves”

11. Lifehouse “Halfway Gone”

12. The Temper Trap “Sweet Disposition”

13. Boys Like Girls “Heart Heart Heartbreak”

14. The Script “Breakeven”

15. Lady Antebellum “American Honey”

16. Miranda Lambert “The House That Built Me”

BONUS TRACKS: â€œNOW What’s Nextâ€ New Music Preview

17. Dave Barnes “Little Lies”

18. 2AM ClubÂ “Worry About You”

19. Runner RunnerÂ “So Obvious”

20. Jessica Jarrell “Almost Love (24/7)”