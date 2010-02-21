Katee Sackhoff investigates ABC pilot

While her subplot on “24” is currently causing consternation for many fans, Katee Sackhoff signing on for an ABC pilot sounds like good news to us.

According to The Hollywood Reporter , Sackhoff has booked the lead in ABC’s untitled drama from Richard Hatem (“Miracles”), a project she selected over several other offers this development season.

Sackhoff will play a detective (the trade paper clarifies “a beautiful female detective,” but several parts of that description seem unnecessary) who works with a disgraced ex-cop to help him clear his name and, while they’re at it, solve crimes.

We don’t know what that means for Sackhoff’s Dana Walsh over the rest of this eighth season of “24.” There has been speculation that “24” is reaching the end of its FOX run after this year, but even if the series were to continue, Dana wouldn’t necessarily need to be involved.

Best known for her run as Starbuck on Sci Fi’s “Battlestar Galactica,” Sackhoff recently guested as a naked version of herself on CBS’ “The Big Bang Theory.” Last development season, she starred in the cop pilot “Lost & Found” for NBC.