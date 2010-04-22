HitFix Interview: Katy Perry dishes details on new album

Although Katy Perry may have been accepting songwriting awards for penning “Hot N Cold” and “Waking Up in Vegas” from her debut album last night at ASCAP”s Pop Music Awards in Los Angeles, her mind is focused squarely on her next album. She and producer Lukasz “Dr.Luke” Gottwald told HitFix all about it.

The new album is “going to be more groove ridden and more making people dance because when I went on tour, as much as I love all the in-between songs, I felt I was missing some of the stuff that made people bounce up and down and I really love that feeling when people are all jumping in unison,” she said. “I want that for this new record, with the songs, especially with the songs with Luke and Max [Martin], but they”re actually all totally different.”

The album, which will likely come out this summer, took some time for all the elements to come together, Perry said: “We worked in Santa Barbara, we worked in L.A. I was telling everybody I had a lot of jewels, but I didn”t have the crown and, then, I finally got the crown so all the jewels made sense. And now I have this thing, this crown that I”m ready to present.”

Dr. Luke, who worked with Perry on her multi-platinum “One of the Boys,” including on “I Kissed a Girl” and “Hot N Cold,” produced six songs on the new set. “[Katy] had made a mix tape of the things that were inspiring her and so I listened to all the kind of stuff and sort of got the vibe of what she was doing and then sort of just tried to made ideas for her and we started writing together.”

Perry said the album was inspired by both Abba and the Cardigans” “Lovefool.” Dr. Luke tells Hitfix there was also “a lot of ’90s stuff” on the mix tape.

Perry didn”t perform at last night”s awards, but her shoes were the talk of the evening. The soles of her Jimmy Choo shoes changed colors every few seconds and were the hit of the red carpet.