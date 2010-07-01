Katy Perry’s ‘California Gurls’ surfs to 4th week at No. 1, Eminem looms large

All the pundits have crowned “California Gurls” the song of the summer and that bears out as Katy Perry”s opening salvo from her forthcoming album “Teenage Dream,” spends its fourth week atop the Billboard Hot 100.

However, it looks like Eminem might rain on her parade next week. “Love the Way You Lie,” featuring Rihanna, pushes “Gurls” out of the top spot on Billboard”s Hot Digital Songs, according to billboard.biz and lands at No. 2 on the Billboard 100 (which combines sales and airplay). Additionally, “Love the Way You Lie” is gaining traction at radio, as it surpasses “Not Afraid,” the first single from Em”s charttopping “Recovery” in airplay. “Not Afraid” already reached the top spot on the Billboard 100. As radio samples from “Recovery” and fans cherrypick tracks, seven songs from the album are on the Hot 100, but that won”t last.

In other Billboard 100 news, Jason Derulo logs his third top 10 hit from his self-titled debut album as “Ridin” Solo” hits No. 10. Derulo, like many pop acts, is the classic case of an artist (Hello, Flo rida) whose fans are invested heavily in his singles, but don”t feel the need to buy the album. Despite the success of previous Top 10 tunes, “Whatcha Say” and “In My Head,” the album has only sold 170,000 copies, according to Nielsen SoundScan.

Another example is Taio Cruz. His tune, “Dynamite,” captures Greatest Gainer honors on the Billboard 100, moving 31-14 based on an 81% gain in digital sales and a 57% increase in airplay. The success, following his No.1 hit, “Break Your Heart,” isn”t really moving the needle on his album, “Rokstarr,” which stands at No. 87 on the Billboard 200 this week, one step above Derulo.

On the iTunes Songs chart, Perry still reigns supreme, with “Gurls” at No. 1 followed by Cruz”s “Dynamite” at No. 2.