Interview: Kings of Leon â€˜almost doneâ€™ with new album

Attendees of Kings of Leon”s expansive tour and fest appearances this summer will likely be treated to a bevy of new tunes from the rock outfit, considering the quartet is “almost done.”

“It”ll be tough to not play the whole thing at Bonnaroo,” drummer Nathan Followill says in a phone interview. “But there”ll definitely be some new tunes.”

He mentioned that this set – the follow-up to 2008″s “Only by the Night” – marks a change in the band”s career, in that the majority was recorded in New York. He says some tracks will come off as “beachy,” while some hearken back to songs from their debut, 2003″s garage-influenced “Youth and Young Manhood.”

“This was the first time we”d ever recorded in New York City. We thought we”d come out with a little more darker record,” Followill says, noting that the previous albums were laid down largely in Los Angeles, where there wasn”t as much “hustle and bustle.”

The album will mark the Tennessee-bred family band”s first set since really breaking it big in the U.S., where they”ve struggled over four albums to achieve as much commercial success as they have overseas. It was the massive rock radio singles “Sex on Fire” and “Use Somebody” that finally took them over the top last year.

Followill offered that they were on the same label as The Strokes (also former tour-mates), who experienced the same phenomenon as blowing up in the U.K. long before American audiences and radio stations picked up on “Is This It.”

And he can”t wait to show the as-yet-unnamed album off. Laughing, he says: “We might force the label [RCA] to release it earlier than they want to.”

Though he didn”t say when it was expected to be released, or when he wanted it to be, it”s unlikely a new anything from KOL will be unleashed before their tour is up at the end of September. The group headlines Bonnaroo in their home-state in Manchester, Tenn., on June 11.