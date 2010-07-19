Kirsten Vangsness will pull a ‘Criminal Minds’ double-shift

07.19.10 8 years ago 5 Comments

CBS

If you love Kirsten Vangsness on “Criminal Minds,” CBS is hoping you’ll love her at least equally on “Criminal Minds: Suspect Behavior.”
The network has formally confirmed speculation that Vangsness’s Penelope Garcia will pull double-duty next season serving as master researcher/analyst for both the core “Criminal Minds” team, but also the gang on the midseason spinoff “Criminal Minds: Suspect Behavior.”
“In reality, the real BAU teams share analysts, so it made sense for us to combine the positions on TV,” explains Chris Mundy, executive producer on “Criminal Minds: Suspect Behavior.” “On a personal note, Kirsten is amazing, both personally and professionally. Her talent will make our new series that much better both on screen and behind the scenes.”
Vangsness is arguably the most beloved member of the “Criminal Minds” cast and with A.J. Cook exiting the drama and Paget Brewster taking a somewhat reduced role, she’s also the only full-time female member of the cast. On “Suspect Behavior,” she’ll join Forest Whitaker, Janeane Garofolo, Matt Ryan, Michael Kelly and Beau Garrett.
“I’m super excited to be invited onto the series,” Vangsness states. “The cast is astounding and I love playing this character.”

Around The Web

TAGSCRIMINAL MINDSCRIMINAL MINDS: SUSPECT BEHAVIORKirsten Vangsness

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 6 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 7 days ago 2 Comments
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 1 week ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 1 week ago 12 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 2 weeks ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP