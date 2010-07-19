Kirsten Vangsness will pull a ‘Criminal Minds’ double-shift

If you love Kirsten Vangsness on “Criminal Minds,” CBS is hoping you’ll love her at least equally on “Criminal Minds: Suspect Behavior.”
The network has formally confirmed speculation that Vangsness’s Penelope Garcia will pull double-duty next season serving as master researcher/analyst for both the core “Criminal Minds” team, but also the gang on the midseason spinoff “Criminal Minds: Suspect Behavior.”
“In reality, the real BAU teams share analysts, so it made sense for us to combine the positions on TV,” explains Chris Mundy, executive producer on “Criminal Minds: Suspect Behavior.” “On a personal note, Kirsten is amazing, both personally and professionally. Her talent will make our new series that much better both on screen and behind the scenes.”
Vangsness is arguably the most beloved member of the “Criminal Minds” cast and with A.J. Cook exiting the drama and Paget Brewster taking a somewhat reduced role, she’s also the only full-time female member of the cast. On “Suspect Behavior,” she’ll join Forest Whitaker, Janeane Garofolo, Matt Ryan, Michael Kelly and Beau Garrett.
“I’m super excited to be invited onto the series,” Vangsness states. “The cast is astounding and I love playing this character.”
