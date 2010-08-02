Lady GaGa and Arcade Fire kick off August with new (sort of) releases

We don”t get a new album from Lady GaGa until 2011, but for those who can”t get enough, she offers her little monsters a remix album featuring 10 tunes from “The Fame” and the “Fame Monster.” But the big release of the week is “The Suburbs,” the third set from indie darlings Arcade Fire.

Arcade Fire, “The Suburbs” (Merge): There are eight different covers and lots of different styles of music on this Montreal-based, beloved indie septet”s third studio offering-as the several leaked tracks have shown. “The Suburbs” is one of the most highly anticipated indie albums of the year with an interested, very controlled marketing plan, which we wrote about here. Can it come in at No. 1 next week like Vampire Weekend did? We say yes, unless Lady GaGa”s remix album dominates. Also, if you”re a fan, remember to tune in to the free stream of their Terry Gilliam-directed Madison Square Garden concert on Aug. 5.

The Black Crowes, “Croweology” (Silver Arrow/Megaforce): On the band”s 20th anniversary comes this double album of acoustic material spanning their fractious career. http://www.hitfix.com/events/the-black-crowes-croweology

Buckcherry, “All Night Long” (Eleven Seven Music): Can the rock band regain the momentum it gained a few years back with “Crazy Bitch” and “Sorry?” We”ll see on this, its fifth album. The set includes “Our World,” the sale of which benefits the BP clean-up efforts in the Gulf.

Lady GaGa, “Lady GaGa: The Remix” (Interscope): While we wait for a new album from LG, we get another regurgitation of songs most of us already own in this 10-song collection of remixes of tunes from “The Fame” and “The Fame Monster.” Her most fervent fans probably already purchased the 17-track, Japanese version on import this spring.

Katie Melua, “The House” (Universal Motown): British superstar never quite catches on here, but maybe with the help of producer William Orbit, who”s best known for his work with Madonna,” the steller singer and songwriter finally gets a hold here.

Secondhand Serenade, “Hear Me Now” (ILG/Glassnote): Just as John Ondrasik is Five for Fighting, John Vesely is Secondhand Serenade. Vesely has said that his third album, will be more upbeat than “A Twist in My Story,” which featured the breakthrough hit “Fall for You,” and was based in part on his split with his wife.

