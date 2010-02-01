Lady GaGa, Bono, J-Hud convening tonight for ‘We Are the World’ remake

Lady Gaga, Bono, Usher, Jason Mraz, Akon, Jennifer Hudson, Trey Songz, Carlos Santana, Enrique Iglesias, Toni Braxton, Lionel Richie and more are on board for another special musical moment tonight: each are contributing their voices to a remake of benefit track “We Are the World.”

Richie originally penned the track with Michael Jackson 25 years ago and had already been planning a remake before the 7.2 earthquake rocked the nation of Haiti in January. Proceeds from its sale — to be released at an undisclosed future date — will go toward the disaster relief there.

Quincy Jones is already on slate to produce, and GaGa collabo Redone reportedly signed onto the project at the Grammys last night.

Revisit the 1985 version below — with inclusions of Stevie Wonder, Springsteen, Cyndi Lauper, etc. — and feel old.