Lady GaGa, Bono, J-Hud convening tonight for ‘We Are the World’ remake

#Bono #Jennifer Hudson #Lady Gaga
02.01.10 9 years ago

Lady Gaga, Bono, Usher, Jason Mraz, Akon, Jennifer Hudson, Trey Songz, Carlos Santana, Enrique Iglesias, Toni Braxton, Lionel Richie and more are on board for another special musical moment tonight: each are contributing their voices to a remake of benefit track “We Are the World.”

Richie originally penned the track with Michael Jackson 25 years ago and had already been planning a remake before the 7.2 earthquake rocked the nation of Haiti in January. Proceeds from its sale — to be released at an undisclosed future date — will go toward the disaster relief there.

Quincy Jones is already on slate to produce, and GaGa collabo Redone reportedly signed onto the project at the Grammys last night.

Revisit the 1985 version below — with inclusions of Stevie Wonder, Springsteen, Cyndi Lauper, etc. — and feel old.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Bono#Jennifer Hudson#Lady Gaga
TAGSAKONBONOCARLOS SANTANAENRIQUE IGLESIASJASON MRAZJENNIFER HUDSONLADY GAGAlionel richieQuincy JonesRedOneSTEVIE WONDERtoni braxtonTREY SONGZWe Are The Worldwe are the world remake

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP