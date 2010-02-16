Lady GaGa, Green Day, Soundgarden to headline Lollapalooza?

#Green Day #Lollapalooza #Lady Gaga #Radiohead
02.16.10 8 years ago

Chicago’s Grant Park will be filled to the brim if what the Daily Swarm says is true: that Lady GaGa, Green Day and the recently reunited Soundgarden will headline the three-day festival.

According to the site, “multiple sources” confirmed the GaGapalooza rumors, though left hanging whether or not Arcade Fire would join the bill, like they did in 2005 as their popularity was growing to fever-pitch. This year’s fest will run over the weekend of Aug. 6-8.

Organizers responded to an email request for more information with no comment. They normally send official word of the lineup in the spring.

Lollapalooza, which was formerly a roving festival, had its first, completely sold out weekend in sturdy Chicago a couple of summers ago when Radiohead came to town; no other band competed at the other end of the field and a reported 75,000 people showed up for it. Last year also sold out when final, last minute, one-day sales went for Jane’s Addiction, Depeche Mode, Tool and Kings of Leon.

Soundgarden has confirmed no shows in 2010 yet, though did announce its reunion via Twitter over New Year’s.

Lady GaGa is currently on her Monster Ball tour overseas through April. She actually performed on a much smaller stage at Lolla in 2007, before “The Fame” overtook everybody’s brain.

Green Day has been quiet, touring-wise, lately, though their “American Idiot” musical will soon get its Broadway debut.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Green Day#Lollapalooza#Lady Gaga#Radiohead
TAGS2010 lollapaloozaarcade fireGREEN DAYLADY GAGALOLLAPALOOZARADIOHEADsoundgarden

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 15 hours ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 4 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP