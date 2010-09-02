Lady GaGa picks Scissor Sisters as openers for 2011 tour dates

If Lady GaGa continues to tour at the rate she is now, she”ll be playing every backyard and Bar Mitzvah by the time she is done. The relentless touring machine (and one of the few artists who seems totally immune to the horrible touring season) has selected Scissor Sisters as the opening act for her 2011 tour. Yes, we”re already thinking that far ahead.

The Scissor Sisters” run starts with the Feb. 19 opening of GaGa”s 2011 North American leg, according to GaGadaily.com. We think Scissor Sisters are a great pairing with LG, follow in the footsteps of recent openings Semi Precious Weapons and Alphabeat.

Lady GaGa”s current world tour ends Dec. 17 on London. Then she and her little monsters take a two-month break before starting the whole thing over again. However, we”re hoping that by the time the new tour starts in February, we”ll have new music.