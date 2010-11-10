Let’s enjoy the ‘Scott Pilgrim’ Blu-ray contest winners

So hopefully I haven’t screwed anyone who was waiting to see if they won before they bought their own copy of the Blu-ray for “Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World.” It took me a while to do this one because I had about 1100 entries to read.
I’ll have one final bit of Scott Pilgrim-related material for you this week when I publish an interview I did with Edgar Wright. I can’t believe this journey with this film has finally come to a close, and now all that anticipation and all that work is this wee thing I can put on my shelf. Since I started writing about films, this cycle has become more noticeable to me, and while it seems like it takes forever from when we first hear about films to when we actually see them, it’s actually a blink of an eye, and the whole thing ends up as this artifact. That, more than anything, is why I don’t want to see physical media eliminated. I love these physical reminders of the entire process, and I’d hate to see them go.
For now, here are five people who also get to expand their physical media libraries by at least one title, and their winning entries:
Brian Zitzelman
BAND NAME: Hey, You, In The Bushes
ALBUM NAME: I’m Not A Stalker, I Just Love You
Erik Bailey
BAND NAME: The Droids You Are Looking For
ALBUM NAME: That’s No Moon!
JD Crosbie
BAND NAME: The Veritable Mr. Jones
ALBUM NAME: I Locked A Cylon In The Pantry…
Here’s the explanation for this one, so you can see just how elaborate a thought process when into it.
I’m not sure if we’re allowed explanations for the names but I figure I would explain my choices. I’ve always been mystified by the figure of “Mr. Jones” in pop culture from the first time I heard the name mentioned in Bob Dylan’s “Ballad of a Thin Man” while watching Todd Haynes’s I’m Not There. I quickly connected this to two other songs “Mr. Jones” by the Talking Heads as well as “Mr. Jones” by the Counting Crows. Though the character himself is markedly different in each iteration it made me begin to wonder. Doing a quick Wikipedia disambiguation search, I discovered Mr. Jones has also appeared on multiple other occasions. To name a few:
– Country band the Mavericks had a track titled “Mr. Jones”
– The same goes for The Psychedelic Furs
– The title of an album by Tom Jones (of course)
– Jones/Mr. Jones, the farmer in power before the animals take over in Orwell’s Animal Farm
– And apparently Mr. Jones was the name of the very first villain James Bond faced in Dr. No (and thus the franchise), a SPECTRE agent who poses as a fake chauffeur in order to kill 007.
This leaves me with a vision of Mr. Jones as a Fedora-clad, chain-smoking Man in Black skulking on the fringe of Pop Culture, appearing with many different faces on many different occasions as some sort of communal American motif. I’ve always wanted to name a band in honor of this elusive man in the shadows.
The name for the album is much simpler. I’ve always thought it would have been pretty cool if the aliens in Signs had been replaced by Cylons. I’m not sure why. Besides the fact it would be freaking awesome to see Joaquin Phoenix beat the living daylights out of a Cylon with a baseball bat.
How could I not send this guy a Blu-ray?
Doug MacLellan
BAND NAME: Jiggle The Handle
ALBUM NAME: Sinking All Floaters
Sean O’Loughlin
BAND NAME: Bazooka Joe and the Bubblegum Pop Manifesto
ALBUM NAME: Taste Explosion
There were so many great entries that I ended up having to narrow them down into a folder of great entries, then pull from that, then pull from that. You guys didn’t make this easy, which is exactly why I like these types of contests.
I’ll do my best to line up more for you in the future, but for now, I’m pleased that I’m able to send out five copies of one of my favorite films this year. Thanks to Universal Home Video for providing the copies, and to you guys for your interest.
Stand by for the “mine was better than that!!” comments…
Here’s one, Mark. Because Star Wars and poop references really shouldn’t be in the “great entries” folder.
Here’s seconding that – also quite surprised to see the picks you decided on. Toilet humor and Star Wars references (and the cylon reference is kind of in the same category). You continue to be one of my favorite writers in regards to film, but this minor “taste explosion” has caused me to decide to never read anything you write again.
Just kidding – I can’t stop loving you Drew. To each their own – if that’s what you liked, so be it.
Would be curious to see some of the other names on the list just to know what didn’t jiggle your handle.
Drew,
Thanks, glad you liked the band name/album name.
Doug MacLellan
Congrats to the winners – speaking of which, was the winner of the “Dragon Tattoo” contest announced? Did I miss that?
I have a new entry – sure to win retroactively!
BAND NAME: Boners are funny
ALBUM NAME: Darth Vader Star Wars Tie Fighter!
Didn’t you last week say “you guys are making me laugh nonstop right now, and I love it.” in regards to the entries?
I am floored over the winners. This has to be some sort of Andy Kaufmanesque experimental attempt at entertaining us. None of that shit above is funny. Mitch Hedberg, Rodney Dangerfield, Richard Pryor – they must all be looking down from “heaven” at you in just as much confusion as I am. Of course Dane Cook, Kevin James, and CarrotTop are probably in stitches right now thanks to you as well.
You’ve joined the Dark Side McWeeny. (That must be funny to you actually – get the Star Wars reference?) You’re branded now with proof of taste that is going to take one hell of a long time to shake.
dont feel too bad, I won and still havent recieved my copy or got Drew to respond to any of my follow up emails 13 days later