Let’s enjoy the ‘Scott Pilgrim’ Blu-ray contest winners

So hopefully I haven’t screwed anyone who was waiting to see if they won before they bought their own copy of the Blu-ray for “Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World.” It took me a while to do this one because I had about 1100 entries to read.

I’ll have one final bit of Scott Pilgrim-related material for you this week when I publish an interview I did with Edgar Wright. I can’t believe this journey with this film has finally come to a close, and now all that anticipation and all that work is this wee thing I can put on my shelf. Since I started writing about films, this cycle has become more noticeable to me, and while it seems like it takes forever from when we first hear about films to when we actually see them, it’s actually a blink of an eye, and the whole thing ends up as this artifact. That, more than anything, is why I don’t want to see physical media eliminated. I love these physical reminders of the entire process, and I’d hate to see them go.

For now, here are five people who also get to expand their physical media libraries by at least one title, and their winning entries:



Brian Zitzelman

BAND NAME: Hey, You, In The Bushes

ALBUM NAME: I’m Not A Stalker, I Just Love You

Erik Bailey

BAND NAME: The Droids You Are Looking For

ALBUM NAME: That’s No Moon!



JD Crosbie

BAND NAME: The Veritable Mr. Jones

ALBUM NAME: I Locked A Cylon In The Pantry…

Here’s the explanation for this one, so you can see just how elaborate a thought process when into it.

I’m not sure if we’re allowed explanations for the names but I figure I would explain my choices. I’ve always been mystified by the figure of “Mr. Jones” in pop culture from the first time I heard the name mentioned in Bob Dylan’s “Ballad of a Thin Man” while watching Todd Haynes’s I’m Not There. I quickly connected this to two other songs “Mr. Jones” by the Talking Heads as well as “Mr. Jones” by the Counting Crows. Though the character himself is markedly different in each iteration it made me begin to wonder. Doing a quick Wikipedia disambiguation search, I discovered Mr. Jones has also appeared on multiple other occasions. To name a few:

– Country band the Mavericks had a track titled “Mr. Jones”

– The same goes for The Psychedelic Furs

– The title of an album by Tom Jones (of course)

– Jones/Mr. Jones, the farmer in power before the animals take over in Orwell’s Animal Farm

– And apparently Mr. Jones was the name of the very first villain James Bond faced in Dr. No (and thus the franchise), a SPECTRE agent who poses as a fake chauffeur in order to kill 007.

This leaves me with a vision of Mr. Jones as a Fedora-clad, chain-smoking Man in Black skulking on the fringe of Pop Culture, appearing with many different faces on many different occasions as some sort of communal American motif. I’ve always wanted to name a band in honor of this elusive man in the shadows.

The name for the album is much simpler. I’ve always thought it would have been pretty cool if the aliens in Signs had been replaced by Cylons. I’m not sure why. Besides the fact it would be freaking awesome to see Joaquin Phoenix beat the living daylights out of a Cylon with a baseball bat.

How could I not send this guy a Blu-ray?



Doug MacLellan

BAND NAME: Jiggle The Handle

ALBUM NAME: Sinking All Floaters

Sean O’Loughlin



BAND NAME: Bazooka Joe and the Bubblegum Pop Manifesto

ALBUM NAME: Taste Explosion

There were so many great entries that I ended up having to narrow them down into a folder of great entries, then pull from that, then pull from that. You guys didn’t make this easy, which is exactly why I like these types of contests.

I’ll do my best to line up more for you in the future, but for now, I’m pleased that I’m able to send out five copies of one of my favorite films this year. Thanks to Universal Home Video for providing the copies, and to you guys for your interest.

