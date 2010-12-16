Lil Wayne, Motley Crue, Taking Back Sunday on tap for 2011 Bamboozle

Lil Wayne, Motley Crue, Taking Back Sunday and more have a date with the Meadowlands in the summer of 2011.

Those artists, plus the Gaslight Anthem, Wiz Khalifa, Bruno Mars, LMFAO, Chiddy Bang, Dashboard Confessional and others are on tap for The Bamboozle music festival, running April 29-May 1 in East Rutherford, N.J.

A Day to Remember, Boys Life Girls, New Found Glory, Circa Survive, Streetlight Manifesto and RX bandits are among the previously announced artists.

Additionally, organizers have announced a new DJ stage for the three-day event.

This is among the first appearance announcement for Weezy, who spent the majority of 2010 in jail. He released the first single from his forthcoming “Tha Carter IV” album, “6’7″,” today, you can hear it here.