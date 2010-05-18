Listen: Christina Aguilera on loveable ‘I Hate Boys’

“I Hate Boys,” a new, bubblegum track from Christina Aguilera”s “Bionic,” has leaked out and we love it.
The singalong features a schoolyard chant that girls 5-to-50 can definitely relate to: “I hate boys/but boys love me/I think they such/and my friends agree/I hate boys.” We especially love the part where Aguilera sings that all men are dogs and there”s actually a dog woof sound effect. Awesome. It makes us want to jump rope and sing along.
If we were RCA, we”d release this Polow da Don-produced track to radio right away and make a fun, flirty video (no leather allowed). The beats are ferocious, but in a totally pop-accessible way.
We had to laugh because Stereogum (where we originally found the song snippet) writes that “Bionic” features some “cred-boosting guests like Ladytron, Santigold and Le Tigre.” Okay, we know we really bagged on Aguilera for the desperate attempt to take on Lady GaGa in her “Not Myself Tonight” video, but we”re not so sure than an artist like Aguilera is looking to “boost her cred.” Maybe her “indie” cred, but we”re actually starting to feel a little sorry for Chrissie-Everyone is accusing her of copying Lady GaGa, when LG wasn”t even on the scene with Christina was making her bones and now she needs “help” from artists like Ladytron, who as awesome as they are, if you ask people on the street who Ladytron is you”re probably get about 1% recognition factor. It”s downright astonishing that Aguilera managed to sell 50 million albums or so before Lady GaGa and these hipster acts came along given that she apparently can”t do anything without their help now.
Regardless,if these artists help make Christina cool again (we”re not sure that was ever the point with an artist like Christina to begin with), then we”re all for it because the trio and Christina together are solid gold.
“Bionic” is out June 8.
Listen to “I Hate Boys,” courtesy of 24bit.com, below.
You can now buy Christina Aguiler ft Nicki Minaj on itunes today
The song was produced by Polow Da Don and Anomaly
That’s Ester Dean On the bridge. She wrote the song
Mike– the track listing I have doesn’t list Ester as a performer on “I Hate Boys..,” but mine could be old… Thanks. Melinda
um…what’s with this article? Christina always works with different producers to achieve a new level in creativity with each album. She chose these producers because she appreciates their work and thank goodness she did because from what I’ve heard her new album is going to be fire!!!
hey melinda…do you know christina’s career?? because for what you wrote it seems you know NOTHING! and PLEASE LET’S STOP with the LADY GAGA comparisons, it’s getting really boring, she’s been for 10 years in the business and gaga is NOT ORIGINAL for god sake! without her eccentric outfit nobody will care for her…she’s lame and Alejandro it’s a lame copy of Don’Â¡t Turn Around of Ace of Base Original my ass! and david bowie, Grace Jones and Madonna are calling and want their lives back Gaga!
@Melinda…….. Yes I believe your track listing is one of the incorrect ones. I haven’t seen a 100% correct one yet!