Listen: Danger Mouse collaborates with Jack White, Daniele Luppi on ‘Rome’

Oh to be Danger Mouse. To think that he was a music industry fugitive only a few scant years ago for his “Gray” album mash-up. Now he’s apparently producing U2, has worked in a handful of influential rock projects from Gorillaz to “Dark Night of the Soul,” Gnarls Barkley to Broken Bell to Beck to Black Keys.

And now he gets to work with another savant, Jack White — on tunes composed with famed Italian producer Daniele Luppi, gathered together for a project called “Rome.” The pair had worked previously on efforts for Gnarls, Broken Bells and “Dark Night of the Soul,” and apparently found some time in between for this.

Danger — birth name Brian Burton — gets dark but playful on the tracks, with he and Luppi drawing inspiration from Italian spaghetti Western scores, according to The Guardian. Over the last five years, Burton’s traveled to said Italian city and incorporated live instruments with programming, and even brought Norah Jones into the fold for vocals as well.

“For the lead vocalists, I definitely wanted a man and a woman. The female vocal needed to be soft, not polarizing. But the male needed to have a bit more angst to it,” Danger Mouse told the paper. “I played some of the music for Jack White when I was on tour shortly after doing the first session, just to show him what I was doing, because at the time everyone thought I was just a hip-hop guy, or whatever. He liked it, but at the time I wasn”t even thinking of using him – you know, it”s Jack White. But in the end, I thought, he”s really into it – why not?”

Indeed, it’s Jack White. It’s very Jack White in the clips of songs, posted below, culled from NPR’s “All Songs Considered” show, aired this week.