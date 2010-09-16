Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 36

Happy Thursday, Boys and Girls.

As promised, here’s the first of several special Fall Preview installments of the Firewall & Iceberg Podcast.

For this episode, we’re discussing the eight network shows premiering on Monday and Tuesday night next week. That means “Lone Star,” “The Event,” “Mike & Molly,” “Hawaii Five-0,” “Chase,” “Raising Hope,” “Running Wilde” and “Detroit 187.”

On Monday, we’ll probably do a regular-ish podcast with “Mad Men” discussion, as well as quick previews of a bunch of returning shows coming back next week. Then on either Tuesday or Wednesday, we’ll review the new shows airing between Wednesday and Friday.

Does that make sense? Good!

Anyway, here’s the breakdown if you want to skip to specific reviews of specific shows:

“Lone Star” — 03:40 – 10:10

“The Event” — 10:10 – 16:00

“Mike & Molly” — 16:00 – 21:05

“Hawaii Five-0” — 21:45 – 27:30

“Chase” — 27:45 – 34:10

“Raising Hope” — 34:15 – 39:25

“Running Wilde” — 39:25 – 48:50

“Detroit 1-8-7” — 49:10 – 55:00

And here’s the podcast…