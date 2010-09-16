Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 36

#Fall TV Preview
09.16.10 8 years ago 3 Comments

 Happy Thursday, Boys and Girls.

As promised, here’s the first of several special Fall Preview installments of the Firewall & Iceberg Podcast.

For this episode, we’re discussing the eight network shows premiering on Monday and Tuesday night next week. That means “Lone Star,” “The Event,” “Mike & Molly,” “Hawaii Five-0,” “Chase,” “Raising Hope,” “Running Wilde” and “Detroit 187.” 

On Monday, we’ll probably do a regular-ish podcast with “Mad Men” discussion, as well as quick previews of a bunch of returning shows coming back next week. Then on either Tuesday or Wednesday, we’ll review the new shows airing between Wednesday and Friday.

Does that make sense? Good!

Anyway, here’s the breakdown if you want to skip to specific reviews of specific shows:

“Lone Star” — 03:40 – 10:10

“The Event” — 10:10 – 16:00

“Mike & Molly” — 16:00 – 21:05

“Hawaii Five-0” — 21:45 – 27:30

“Chase” — 27:45 – 34:10

“Raising Hope” — 34:15 – 39:25

“Running Wilde” — 39:25 – 48:50

“Detroit 1-8-7” — 49:10 – 55:00

As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. [Or you can always follow our RSS Feed.]

And here’s the podcast…

Around The Web

TOPICS#Fall TV Preview
TAGSALAN SEPINWALLCHASEdaniel fienbergfall tv previewFirewall IcebergHawaii Five0LONE STARPODCASTRUNNING WILDEThe EvenTV Preview

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.27.18 23 hours ago
The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

08.27.18 23 hours ago 5 Comments
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP