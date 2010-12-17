Listen: Ghostface Killah grabs Wu Tang cohorts, Redman for ‘Troublemakers’

#Ghostface Killah
12.17.10 8 years ago

Raekwon, Method Man, Redman, Ghostface: all on one of the most stellar heavy-hitting collab tracks of 2010. “Troublemakers” is hot off the press of Ghostface Killah’s forthcoming “Apollo Kids,” arriving late in a stocking near you on Dec. 21.

The Def Jam set has a whole host of eye-popping contributors — like the Game, Busta, Sheek Louch and Jim Jones — but also a host of Wu Tang rep, including GZA, U-God, Method Man and a pair of tracks with Raekwon (who won over the heart of 2009 with his “Cuban Linx, Pt. 2).

“Troublemakers” is a treat mostly in that all four rappers deliver solid rhymes, no superfluous frills, and not a soft spot in its glorious four minutes.

Jason Lipshutz gives a solid breakdown of the whole “Apollo Kids” album here.

Listen to “Troublemakers” here.

While Raekwon (and, frankly, Method Man) had a stellar 2009, Redman put out a good record this year (“Reggie”), too — another solid Def Jam effort.

TOPICS#Ghostface Killah
TAGSApollo Kidsghostface killahMETHOD MANRAEKWONRedman

