Listen: Ghostface Killah grabs Wu Tang cohorts, Redman for ‘Troublemakers’

Raekwon, Method Man, Redman, Ghostface: all on one of the most stellar heavy-hitting collab tracks of 2010. “Troublemakers” is hot off the press of Ghostface Killah’s forthcoming “Apollo Kids,” arriving late in a stocking near you on Dec. 21.
The Def Jam set has a whole host of eye-popping contributors — like the Game, Busta, Sheek Louch and Jim Jones — but also a host of Wu Tang rep, including GZA, U-God, Method Man and a pair of tracks with Raekwon (who won over the heart of 2009 with his “Cuban Linx, Pt. 2).
“Troublemakers” is a treat mostly in that all four rappers deliver solid rhymes, no superfluous frills, and not a soft spot in its glorious four minutes.
Jason Lipshutz gives a solid breakdown of the whole “Apollo Kids” album here.
Listen to “Troublemakers” here.
While Raekwon (and, frankly, Method Man) had a stellar 2009, Redman put out a good record this year (“Reggie”), too — another solid Def Jam effort.
http://ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/jquery/1.2.6/jquery.min.js http://downloads.mailchimp.com/js/jquery.validate.js http://downloads.mailchimp.com/js/jquery.form.js
Join The Discussion: Log In With