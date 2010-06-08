Listen: Have Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers found their ‘Mojo?’

Listen to “Mojo,” Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers” first studio album in eight years. The set is streaming on ESPN.com, as part of the sports site”s new music section.

We”ll review the album next week when it comes out, but from a cursory listen, it sounds like “Mojo” explores the band”s jammy side. First single, “I Should Have Known It,” already hit No. 1 at classic rock radio

“”Mojo” is a huge opening of a door for us,” Petty says in a statement. “Every now and then you hit something where you find some new ground and this is definitely one of those times.”

The album comes out June 15, while Blu-Ray and vinyl versions comes out June 29. The Blu-Ray set will be available online exclusively through Amazon and at indie retail stores.

Additionally, this weekend, Westwood One will air a 90-minute radio special hosted by Jim Ladd (about whom Petty wrote “The Last DJ”) about the making of the album.

Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers are tour throughout the U.S. Every ticket purchased comes with a download of the new album.