Listen: Mike Posner’s new single, ‘Please Don’t Go’

In his breakthrough hit “Cooler Than Me,” Mike Posner is chastising a girl from his alma mater, Duke, because she was so practiced at the art of making him feel like he-and every other male without a letter jacket-was not worthy of her.

In his new single, “Please Don”t Go,” which features the same skiffling beat, he”s changed his tune and is begging a girl to stay. Morning has come and he wants to keep the magical spell cast the night before unbroken. It”s a sweet song, but at some point, radio is going to scream uncle.

Posner is the latest in a new slew of solo male pop artists-B.o.B., Taio Cruz, Drake (to a lesser extent), Bruno Mars, Jason DeRulo and Jay Sean-who are all-more or less-filling the airwaves with mid-tempo, synthetic, beat-driven tunes about love. If you listen to them all in a row, you”ll come out of the room screaming for real drums and a soaring guitar riff that will make your ears bleed. Music goes in cycles and for a very long time, pop music was dominated by rap/urban leaning males-it still is, but most of these gentlemen, while still combining the two genres, slide more along the pop than the urban side of the spectrum.

