Listen: R.E.M. combines with Eddie Vedder for ‘It Happened Today’

Remember how we told you if you order your copy of R.E.M.’s new album “Collapse Into Now” during this week via iTunes then you’d get a download of “It Happened Today” for free?

Well, of course you knew that we knew the song would go out wide just as soon as the download was available. Even if you didn’t order the darned thing.

Eddie Vedder shows up on this mid-tempo rocker.

“Collapse” will drop on March 8 next year. Click here to hear the first track from the album — R.E.M.’s first since 2008’s “Accelerate.” Other guest contributors include Patti Smith, guitarist Lenny Kaye, electro-freak Peaches and The Hidden Cameras’ Joel Gibb.

