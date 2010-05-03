Listen: The Motion/Captured Podcast #4

I have heard your repeated requests for an iTunes option for this podcast, and we’re absolutely going to do it. It’s a process on our end, and we’re in the midst of it right now. Bear with me for another week or so, and we’ll get it done. I promise.

However, if this week isn’t the week that we end up on iTunes, don’t sweat it. One of the things I’m going to have to learn to get used to in doing a podcast is that I can’t revise and tinker and rewrite the way I do with my prose pieces. I don’t think this is a bad episode, per se, but I think I was unnecessarily glib when recording it, and this is the first one that I felt dissatisfied with after I finished editing it.

“Yay!” I can hear you saying. “How fast can I download it?”

Don’t get me wrong. I’m just a control freak, and one of the things I’m starting to realize is that when you recording something conversational, you have to be willing to let some of that control go. It’s a hard thing to get used to, but it’s made me more eager to get good at this. It is a radically different skill set than writing a review or building a narrative out of a set visit.

This week, James Rocchi (who can always find at MSN Movies) joins Scott Swan and I for a round of Movie God in which Scott makes choices that inspire James to label him “crazy.” If you’d like to send in pairings for future games of Movie God, please do.

Scott joins me for the rest of the show, as we talk about last week’s DVD releases, “A Nightmare On Elm Street,” Roger Ebert’s anti-3D stance, and more.

Here’s a breakdown of the show for you, and keep in mind… our language may not always be 100% safe for work. We are, after all, discusssing “The Human Centipede” this week:

Intro 00:00 – 2:00



A quick introduction of Scott “Cigarette Burns” Swan, my special guest this week.

Movie God 2:00 – 15:30



Three rounds of the game in which you are forced to pick which of two titles never existed, striking some classic from the record completely.

On The Shelf 15:30 – 39:00



This week’s new releases include Scott Swan’s favorite movie “Armageddon,” “Five Minutes Of Heaven,” “The Imaginarium Of Dr. Parnassus,” I disrespect Lucille Ball, and more.



On The Screen 39:00 – 52:15

A look at this week’s new releases including “Please Give,” “A Nightmare On Elm Street,” “The Human Centipede,” and “Harry Brown.”

In The News 52:15 – 50:15



We talk about Roger Ebert’s rabid anti-3D stance, the possibility of a “Dark Tower” with Ron Howard and Akiva Goldsman at the helm, and more.



Wrap-Up 68:00 – 82:14

Yes, it’s true… it took a full 15 minutes or so to wrap-up and say good-by to Scott this week. It’s his fault. Entirely.

Looking forward to your feedback, and to getting better at this. Thanks for being part of the experiment, folks. As always, you can e-mail me at drew@hitfix.com or follow me on Twitter, where I’m DrewAtHitFix.