Listen to the ‘Twilight: Eclipse’ soundtrack in its entirety, for 24 hours

06.02.10

For 24 hours only, curious fans are able to stream the soundtrack to “The Twilight Saga: Eclipse” in its entirety. Atlantic/Chop Shop posted the individual tracks this morning at 10 a.m. EST.

Worth noting, the Dead Weather track features mostly Alison Mosshart on vocals instead of Jack White; Natasha Khan of Bat For Lashes shares the vocal duties with Beck on the electronica-leaning “Let’s Get Lost”; the Battles track is vocal-heavy; Cee-Lo Green went the rock route; “Jacob’s Theme” is apparently really sad; Muse song is still cheesy as hell; and the Metric track is more midtempo and light that, say, “Stadium Love.”

You can also read our thoughts on Vampire Weekend’s “Jonathan Low” here.

The album will be released June 30; the film heads to theaters June 30.

