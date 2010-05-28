Listen to Vampire Weekend’s ‘Twilight: Eclipse’ soundtrack song

#Twilight
05.28.10 8 years ago

Appropriate this track rings of The Cure’s “Friday I’m in Love.”

Vampire Weekend’s contribution to the “Twilight Saga: Eclipse” soundtrack, “Jonathan Low,” has finally made its way to the ‘net, and it’s actually a surprising contrast to the New York-based band’s output. It tends toward the dreamy rather than the crisp, tight tunes of the band’s last “Contra” and self-titled sets. Take “Holiday,” for example, a track whose video debuted just yesterday.

The 12-string, sunny, fleshy, full song may be a change, too, from the remainder of the compilation, which has promised the moodiness of Muse’s “Neutron Star Collision,” Metric’s space-rock, the ilk.

“Jonathan Low” debuted on Zane Lowe’s BBC show, but we got it courtesy of Consequence of Sound, which included blurbs about how the song came about.

“Eclipse” the film is out June 30. The soundtrack drops June 8.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Twilight
TAGSECLIPSEeclipse soundtrackjonathan lowTwilightTWILIGHT SAGAvampire weekend

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP