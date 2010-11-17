Listen: Trail of Dead releases fierce ‘Dead Souls’ in advance of new album

…And You Will Know Us By the Trail of Dead may be down to only four members from five now, but their sound is no less ferocious.

The Austin-based rock outfit is preparing the Feb. 8 release of “Tao of the Dead,” the veteran band’s seventh studio output. The record has two sides, or parts, with “The Tao of the Dead Part II” seeming to be its centerpiece, clocking in at 16 minutes.

“Part I” is 11 tracks and amidst those is “Summer of All Dead Souls,” streaming now on Spin.

Chris “Frenchie” Smith — who helmed the band’s 1998 self-titled album — helps out on Part 1, while Chris Coady (Beach House, Yeah Yeah Yeahs) is in charge of the experimental “Part II.” Everything, all together, was recorded in 10 days, a record for the band and kind of mind-blowing by any other musicians’ standards.

But if we take a tip from “All Dead Souls,” we’re in for a feral, bumpy ride: it’s brash, blurry and snarly, hard rock without subtlety. It makes me excited what else the band got up to in such a short time — and still without the constraints of a major label deal, since starting their own label in 2008. How much progress can they cull from their particular brand of progressive rock?

“Summer of All Dead Souls” will be up for purchase on Nov. 29.