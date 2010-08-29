Live-blogging the 62nd Annual Primetime Emmy Awards

After two hours of red carpet coverage, it’s finally time to hand out some trophies, or at least it will be in 15 minutes. Follow along as HitFix live-blogs the 2010 Emmy Awards and drop your comments at the bottom. Join the discussion as we celebrate and mock TV’s biggest night.

And if it’s not too late and you still want to lose your Emmy pool, check out my fearlessly wrong Emmy predictions.

4:45 p.m. PST This is the first time in decades that the Emmys have aired live on the West Coast, following in the footsteps of the Oscars and, most recently, the Golden Globes. If you live on the East Coast, that probably doesn’t excite you. It changes my blogging life entirely.

4:50 p.m. I’m now going to fill a frosty mug with Diet Coke and I’ll be back to start the festivities soon…

4:57 p.m. HitFix’s awesome Liane Bonin will do Red Carpet analysis later, but for now, who did I like? Well, Christina Hendricks, Nina Dobrev, Sofia Vergara and Julie Benz. Who did I dislike? Well, January Jones looked unhappy and uncomfortable. Granted that that’s the way January Jones tends to look, but in this case, it was a fashion choice as well.

4:58 p.m. “It’s a wonderful night for Oscar… Oscar Oscar… Who will win?” Oh wait. Wrong ceremony.

5:00 p.m. We begin with Jimmy Fallon arriving at the Nokia and seeing the kids from “Glee,” who claim they can’t afford to go to the show. The joke is that if they win a regional competition, they’ll have enough money to attend the Emmys. But they need 10 people! So they add Tina Fey and, amusingly, ignore Kate Gosselin, who’s at least a good sport about how everybody hates her. Hilariously, they add Jon Hamm, who’s being trained by Betty White, in her first appearance of the night. Heh. Funny Jon Hamm. Jane Lynch slushies Jimmy and Tina and then joins them.

5:02 p.m. Jorge Garcia joins them in the hallway for “Born to Run.” Enter Nina Dobrev! And Joel McHale.

5:04 p.m. “The Vampire Diaries” really needs to find a way to let Nina sing and dance (and not pout and glower) this season.

5:04 p.m. Somehow Kate Gosselin made it into the number anyway. Enter Randy Jackson, as Jimmy takes the stage all Springsteen-ed up.

5:05 p.m. And this isn’t a show that’s being telecast on FOX. Too bad NBC didn’t have any shows it could have promoted with this opening number. FOX, however? Mighty pleased.

5:06 p.m. Alexander Skarsgard in the crowd is the only person who doesn’t look pleased.

5:07 p.m. “NBC asking the host of ‘Late Night’ to come to Los Angeles to host a different show? What could possibly go wrong?” Jimmy jokes as we get our first cut-away to Conan O’Brien in the audience.

5:08 p.m. We’re breaking the show into genre categories, starting with comedy. This is an interesting choice, especially since the “Glee” vs. “Modern Family” battle is one of the night’s most anticipated.

5:09 p.m. Comedy clip package! “30 Rock”! “Modern Family”! “Community”! “Two and a Half Men”! “Nurse Jackie”! Wait. That stuff about the migrated testicles wasn’t actually funny in context. “Parks & Recreation”! “Curb Your Enthusiasm”! Will we get a clip from “Brothers”? [We did not, in fact, get a clip from “Brothers.” Or from NBC’s “100 Questions.”]

5:11 p.m. Jon Hamm and Betty White show up for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series. Three “Modern Family” men against the field. And the winner is… Eric Stonestreet! Not what I predicted, but extremely well-deserved. He submitted the “Fizbo” episode, which was awesome.

5:12 p.m. “It’s Betty White!” Stonestreet raves. He’s too cool to wear a tie tonight. Jesse Tyler Ferguson appears to be crying, happily, in the crowd. Awwww. Stonestreet’s speech is both funny and earnest. He says that he’s sending his trophy home with his mom so that his parents can wake up every day and see what they made possible. Great first speech. Yeah, I predicted Chris Colfer and I think I might have preferred his win, but I can definitely be happy with Stonestreet. Very.

5:18 p.m. Heh. John Hodgman is doing the intros in his unique style.

5:18 p.m. Jimmy Fallon is now making fun of Twitter handles. But it doesn’t sound like Twitter has given him much to work with in introducing Jim Parson and the stunning Sofia Vergara.

5:19 p.m. “I’ve always been a very big fan of the big bang,” Vergara says. Repeating “big bang” several times. See, it’s funny because she’s hot and foreign! They’re presenting the comedy writing award, which is introduced by writers saying when they first got laughs. Greg Daniels saying “I’m Rick James, bitch”? Funny! Steve Levitan and Christopher Lloyd on a horse? Funny!

5:20 p.m. Sofia gets to be happy, because Levitan and Lloyd win for “Modern Family.” They’re on a horse. Lloyd is absent. Will he rant about Hulu? I hope so! He thanks “Steve McPherson and everybody still at ABC,” which gets a nervous laugh. He closes by thanking their wives, “without whom, we’d probably be dating around a lot. We just won an Emmy. That’s a pretty good opening line, I think.” This is a second straight good speech. Funny people give good speeches. Go figure!

5:23 p.m. Steven Colbert’s up next. He says that tonight he’s all about the ladies. “Many of you look lovely tonight,” he says. He announces that he thinks women can be funny… Like Tom Hanks in “Bosom Buddies” and “John Travolta” in “Hairspray.” Tom Hanks has apparently been getting some sun. He’s presenting Supporting Actress in a Comedy.

5:24 p.m. The winner is… Jane Lynch for “Glee.” Well DUH. If Sofia Vergara had won, it would have been three straight wins for “Modern Family” and we could have stopped watching this category. She begins by thanking her parents for being unintentionally hilarious. She cites her ensemble and thanks her “lord and creator” Ryan Murphy. “When I’m not seething with jealousy, I’m so proud of you,” she tells her young cast co-stars. Then she thanks her wife Laura. Nice.

5:30 p.m. Matthew Perry and Lauren Graham are presenting next. Jimmy Fallon’s word association thing isn’t funny. They plug “Mr. Sunshine” and “Parenthood.” It’s not exactly funny either. Uh-oh. They’re introing the awards that Neil Patrick Harris and Betty White won last weekend.

5:33 p.m. Perry and Graham are presenting Best Comedy Directing. I don’t know why Heather Morris is with Ryan Murphy, but she looks really kind of hot. Allen Coulter has a funny Joseph McCarthy clip. The winner is Ryan Murphy for “Glee”…

5:34 p.m. “Glee” and “Modern Family” are now even. Ryan Murphy is wearing a very shiny blue Tom Ford tux. He gives his usual speech in favor of arts education and the teachers who taught him to “sing and to finger paint.”

5:35 p.m. “Modern Family” filmed bit with a network executive trying to get them to make changes.. Cameron and Mitchell have adopted Stewie from “Family Guy.” Both shows are produced by 20th Century Fox. Heh. Sofia Vergara in 3-D. Cameron and Mitchell go straight! And George Clooney replaces Ty Burrell. And Ed O’Neil. And George Clooney moves in with Cameron and Mitchell. “I’ve gotta get a film,” Clooney cracks.

5:37 p.m. Eva Longoria-Parker and LL Cool J are presenting for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy. We’re already behind and we rush through the clips and the intro. The winner is… Jim Parsons. YAY!

5:37 p.m. I’m very, very happy for Jim Parsons. I’m also relieved that something other than “Modern Family” and “Glee” won something. “Thank all of you. Some of you apparently voted for me. That was very sweet,” Parsons says before thanking all of his co-stars, plus the show’s regular director and, of course, Chuck Lorre, Bill Prady and the rest of the writing team.

5:41 p.m. Neil Patrick Harris, who keeps losing Supporting Actor in a Comedy (but had two wins on Sunday) comes out and thanks the Academy for letting a gay man host the Emmys two years in a row. Jimmy Fallon makes a funny face. Harris is presenting Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy.

5:45 p.m. The winner is… Edie Falco. I predicted Toni Collette. Because I’m stupid. Falco’s won four Emmys. She calls it “just the most ridiculous thing that’s every happened.” She then announces, “I’m not funny.” Meanwhile, several people in her category are going, “That’s not true. You’re plenty funny. But your *show* isn’t.” She takes crucial speech time to ask, “I don’t have to wrap it up yet?”

5:45 p.m. Whew. We’re holding off on the Comedy Series award. Instead, Fallon and Kim Kardashian lead into the Reality category with a song. The category mostly means the series award and a montage. Look, it’s Britney from “Big Brother.” Go Britney! Ah, “Jersey Shore.” But where are the clips from unstoppable juggernaut “Amazing Race”? Ah. Whew.

5:49 p.m. Will Arnett and Keri Russell present next. “‘My favorite part of a Woman,’ by Will Arnett… Oh luscious mounds…” Arnett begins. Sadly, that’s funnier than anything on his FOX comedy series. The winner is… “TOP CHEF.” WOW. That’s an upset of epic proportions. And go “Top Chef”!

5:51 p.m. Producer Dan Cutforth seems genuinely unprepared. And who can blame him? Even the odd people who predicted an “Amazing Race” loss mostly predicted “American Idol” or something that people actually watch.

5:57 p.m. Ah, the accountants of Ernst and Young. Fallon introduces the Drama categories with the tone-deaf Julianna Margulies.

5:58 p.m. Why the heck did the Drama montage spend so much time on a “Criminal Minds” clip?

6:01 p.m. The drama series writers are asked what the best note was that they ever got from the network. Not surprisingly, the drama writers aren’t nearly as funny as comedy writers. In any case, the Emmy goes to Matthew Weiner and Erin Levy. That was for the finale of Season Three, “Shut the Door, Have a Seat.” Fantastic episode. Fantastic script. I know it’s boring for Weiner to keep winning, especially when he brings up a former writers’ assistant every year and then rarely bothers to thank said co-writer.

6:04 p.m. Supporting Actor in a Drama Series. The winner is… Aaron Paul!!! Oh my. That’s a win that makes me ridiculously happy. He’s beyond deserving. YAY! He’s young, nervous, gracious and… have I mentioned… HUGELY deserving.

6:08 p.m. My Twitter feed seems to be agreeing that Matt Weiner came off as a bit of an ass with that acceptance speech. I wonder if that was a turning point moment for his image.

6:10 p.m. Twitter people don’t write good introductions. But Emily Deschanel and Nathan Fillion are up next to present… something. I’m distracted by Emily’s bangs. Those are some aggressive bangs. Anyway, Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama is… Archie Panjabi for “The Good Wife.” That would not have been my choice, but you know what? I’m fine with it. She’s darned good and maybe this will give her more to do?

6:11 p.m. “This is just amazing for my career,” Panjabi says. Christine Baranski looks happy for Panjabi, which seems fair, since she has an Emmy of her own somewhere.

6:12 p.m. Edie Falco accurately points out that all of the actors in the Lead Actor in a Drama category would be deserving winners. It’s so true. That’s a powerhouse category and the winner is… Bryan Cranston. It’s rare that a two-time winner would be an upset winner, but I sure figured Michael C. Hall had this one in the bag.

6:13 p.m. Bryan Cranston is one of the industry’s great guys and he, like Paul, is tremendous on “Breaking Bad.” Not surprisingly, he’s gracious in saluting the other actors in the category. Then he tells his wife and daughter that he loves them more than baseball. Awww. I feel a bit bad for Hamm and Cranston and Hall, who have run up against a buzzsaw in Cranston, but with “Breaking Bad” holding off its fourth season until next summer, he won’t be eligible next year.

6:19 p.m. Boris Kodjoe and Gugu Mbatha-Raw are very, very, very aesthetically talented people. They remind us that John Lithgow and Ann-Margret won drama guest acting Emmys last weekend and then those two esteemed veterans come out to present the Outstanding Directing in a Drama prize.

6:22 p.m. The Cousins!

6:22 p.m. Steve Shill wins for “Dexter,” which makes Lithgow happy. He won for the “Dexter” finale, a solid episode. I’d have given it to Leslie Linka Glater, personally.

6:23 p.m. “And now, a musical tribute to three shows we lost last year…” Jimmy Fallon pops up dressed as Elton John and playing a pink piano. Up first, set to “Candle in the Wind,” is a tribute to “24.” Then, quick costume change, he pays tribute to “Law & Order” set to “Hard To Say Goodbye (To Yesterday).” What? No Boys 2 Men cameo? Also, why doesn’t Jimmy know that “Law & Order: Criminal Intent” is still on? Then, another quick costume change. Now Jimmy’s Billy Joe Armstrong from Green Day kinda honoring “Lost.”

6:25 p.m. What? No tribute to “Brothers”?

6:28 p.m. Why on Earth would you set this show up so that the second half of the show is predominantly movie/miniseries awards? Are they really that confident in Al Pacino and Tom Hanks’ star power?

6:31 p.m. Matthew Morrison and Tina Fey are a random pair. There’s a lame joke about how Morrison thinks the nominees for Outstanding Actress in a Drama are beautiful and Fey thinks they’re scary. The winner is… Kyra Sedgwick. Another upset! It’s a crazy Emmy night, y’all.

6:32 p.m. This is Sedgwick’s first Emmy win and she gets Tina to hold her trophy while she makes her speech. Everybody (yes, me) predicted Julianna Margulies would win this one, but I have no issues with Sedgwick actually winning one of these. Plus, she gets to thank “Kev” [Bacon].

6:34 p.m. Stephen Colbert joins Jimmy in singing the intro to the Variety category. The montage is like 95% references to the Jay/Conan kerfuffle or to Betty White.

6:37 p.m. Joel McHale and Jeff Probst are two well-dressed men. They’re presenting the award for Writing in a Music, Variety or Comedy special, an award that I’d completely forgotten was being presented in this telecast. Why the heck is *this* category in primetime and not the late-night category? In any case, the scribes for the Tonys telecast.

6:42 p.m. I’m enjoying these sponsored “Community” commercials. No Emmy nominations for “Community,” but at least it isn’t being forgotten. Unlike “Chuck.” Couldn’t Subway buy a few minutes and bring in Zachary Levi?

6:45 p.m. Ricky Gervais time. Expect jokes about Steve Carell.

6:46 p.m. “Hello. Me again…” he says. He promises to be clean because, “I’m saving all of the really offensive stuff for the Golden Globes. They’re all drunk anyway.” He laments the absence of alcohol at the Emmy ceremony. Ricky really has lost a lot of weight. Jimmy Fallon wasn’t kidding. And the audience loves a Kiefer Sutherland/Mel Gibson drunkenness joke. “He’s been through a lot,” Gervais says of Mel Gibson. “Not as much as the Jews.”

6:48 p.m. Sorry. I lost a minute laughing at that Gervais punchline. While I was gone, he served beer. Apparently he’s presenting the award for Music/Variety/Whatever Director. Several of the directors have cute bits with their kids. Most don’t. “I hope it’s Bucky Gunts, because I didn’t know you could say that on television,” Gervais cracks. And the winner, much to Ricky’s pleasure, is… BUCKY GUNTS! He directed the Olympics Opening.

6:49 p.m. That was a tremendous couple minutes for Gervais. If he hadn’t tanked last year doing the Golden Globes, I’d say, “Boy, that guy should host an award show.”

6:50 p.m. Oh. Gervais is still around. He’s presenting Outstanding Musical, Variety, Comedy and Stuff category. Stephen Colbert wins the night with a “Human Centipede” reference. This is the Conan category, but do Emmy voters have that kind of demented sense of humor?

6:53 p.m. They do not. “The Daily Show” wins. AGAIN. Jon Stewart doesn’t even bother to show up anymore. “It’s tough to feel bad. We work really hard,” the accepting producer says.

6:56 p.m. Nice of NBC to let HBO buy advertising time for “Boardwalk Empire,” which is like 50x better than any of NBC’s new fall shows.

6:59 p.m. George Clooney doesn’t spend much time on TV, but he does front a lot of telethons. And he *is* George Clooney. So he gets an honorary award, specifically The Bob Hope Humanitarian Award. Some people stand for Clooney. Other people don’t. He tells the people standing not to stand and then everybody stands.

7:02 p.m. Bob Hope was friends with George Clooney’s Aunt Rosemary. Awwww. Clooney notes that we live in a time where bad behavior sucks up too much attention and not enough attention is given to the places and people who need help. George Clooney is awesome.

7:04 p.m. Get comfortable, kids. We’ve got a lot of Miniseries & Movies prizes to give out.

7:07 p.m. January Jones and John Krasinski are a random pairing for Supporting Actress, Miniseries or Movie. And then Kraskinski can’t find the teleprompter, which flusters the easily flustered Jones. Julia Ormond wins for “Temple Grandin.” This was perhaps the night’s weakest category and I can’t really remember anything notable that Ormond did in “Temple Grandin,” though I’m relieved that Susan Sarandon didn’t win for an even less engaging part.

7:09 p.m. Ormond refers to “Temple Grandin” as “a chick flick with bull’s balls.”

7:14 p.m. Claire Danes is pretty. She’s going to be winning an Emmy in five or 10 minutes. First, though, she’s presenting Supporting Actor in a Movie/Miniseries. The Emmy goes to… Danes’ co-star David Strathairn.

7:15 p.m. “This doesn’t really make much sense,” Strathairn says, noting the competition. Perhaps thinking he won for “Glee,” Strathairn pays tribute to teachers, before saluting the real Temple Grandin, sitting in the audience.

7:17 p.m. Jewel is now on stage to perform a song. Presumably we’re going to get the Necrology in the background? Whew.

7:18 p.m. Lots of folks died this past year. Roy Disney gets solid applause, as does Soupy Sales. Not enough applause for Peter Graves and Robert Culp, if you ask me. Gary Coleman and John Forsythe get a good response, but they can’t compete with Rue McClanahan. We end with David Wolper.

7:21 p.m. David Mills got screwed in that Necrology. I’ll leave it for Sepinwall to express his outrage in his analysis later.

7:24 p.m. An epic commercial for Jimmy Dean follows the necrology that included… Jimmy Dean.

7:26 p.m. Adam Mazer, writer of “You Don’t Know Jack” upsets two different scripts from “The Pacific” to win the Movie/Miniseries writing award. “I’m so grateful you’re my friend and even more grateful you’re not my physician,” Mazer cracks to Dr. Jack Kevorkian, sitting in the audience.

7:28 p.m. Time for Claire Danes to win her Emmy. And, indeed, she does. Every once in a while, I make a correct prediction.

7:34 p.m. “These next presenters truly suck,” Fallon says. Wow, Jimmy. Should have blamed that one on Twitter. It’s Anna Paquin, Alexander Skarsgard and Stephen Moyer. Alexander Skarsgard is kinda scary (skary?) intense up there.

7:35 p.m. Mick Jackson wins the Movie/Miniseries directing Emmy for “Temple Grandin.” And I’m just gonna come out and say it: The directors of “The Pacific” got hosed. BOO. [If I can be happy about the wins I like, I can darned well be annoyed by the ones that are utter bunk.]

7:37 p.m. They’re desperate to milk the “True Blood” moment, keeping the stars on stage for Lead Actor in a Movie/Miniseries. Naturally, the Emmy goes to Al Pacino here. Pacino hems and mumbles and the audience laughs enthusiastically. They think he’s kidding. He’s not, of course. This is just Al Pacino being Al Pacino.

7:40 p.m. Whew. Al became coherent and thanked Barry Levinson and his makeup artist and his agent. Kevorkian finally gets to stand. He’s entitled to his Temple Grandin moment.

7:45 p.m. Larry Fishburne has an Emmy and a Tony. Dude, do an audiobook and then you can be 3/4th of the way to an EGOT. He gives “The Pacific” its award for Outstanding Miniseries. Tom Hanks accepts, but he was a good deal funnier at the TCA Awards. Oh well. But he does refer to the show’s crew as “bodacious.” Frankly, I’d have given script and directing wins to “The Pacific” as well.

7:48 p.m. Outstanding Made-for-TV Movie goes to “Temple Grandin.” Will they let the real Temple on stage? They did! Yay! Will they let her speak?

7:49 p.m. They don’t *let* Temple speak, but she grabs the mic to recognize her mother (?) in the audience.

7:50 p.m. Only two awards yet.

7:50 p.m. Tom Selleck comes out to present Outstanding Drama Series and to receive a hug from Jimmy Fallon, who claims that he’s his father. Well, at least they’re wearing the same tux.

7:51 p.m. And the winner is… “Mad Men.” Some people will be all, “Bah. Same old, same old.” But I think “Mad Men” deserved this one (and the two previous wins).

7:51 p.m. “So where was I,” Matthew Weiner says, referring to being cut off last time. He thanks his wife for reading all of the scripts. He thanks his wife for reading scripts, but not his co-writers? Yikes, Matt.

7:56 p.m. Ted Danson is on-hand to present Outstanding Comedy Series. Will it be “Glee” or “Modern Family”?

7:57 p.m. “Modern Family” wins. I feel much better about that than about a “Glee” win. Well done, Emmy voters.

7:58 p.m. Steve Levitan thanks all of the right people. He closes by thanking families for sitting down and watching their show together.

7:59 p.m. “After party at Betty White’s house,” Fallon says.

8:00 p.m. Fallon and producer Don Mischer and the rest of the Emmy team got the show in on time. CRAZY.

Thanks for following along for the past three hours!