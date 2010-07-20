M.I.A., LCD Soundsystem, T.I., Pavement headlining Virgin FreeFest

M.I.A., LCD Soundsystem, the recently reunited Pavement, T.I., Ludacris and others will be heading toward the Washington, D.C. / Baltimore area on Sept. 25 for the Virgin FreeFest music event.

True to its name, FreeFest is free to attendees, with first dibs on tickets going to Virgin Mobile users and to music fans who have attended the previous Merriweather Post Pavilion fests. Special $125 tickets are on sale for pavilion seats. All tickets go up on Saturday (July 24) at 10 a.m. via TicketFly, a day after the aforementioned exceptions get an email or text with their own instructions of procuring a pass.

Other confirmed acts include Joan Jett, Thievery Corporation, Matt & Kim, Sleigh Bells, Jimmy Eat World, the Temper Trap, Yeasayer, Edward Sharpe & the Magnetic Zeroes, Chromeo, Die Antwoord, Modeselektor, Neon Indian and Trombone Shorty.

This marks T.I.’s first major festival appearance since getting out of the clink. His new album “King Uncaged” arrives Aug. 17. Pavement just led the marquee at the Pitchfork Music Festival this past weekend; LCD topped a number of fests including Bonnaroo and Coachella and will head to Treasure Island. M.I.A. is helping out on events like HARD NY.

Last year’s headliners included Blink-182 and Weezer.