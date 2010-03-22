Mariah Carey’s ‘Angels’ remix album dropped indefinitely

Mariah Carey’s “Angels Advocate,” a remix edition of her latest “Memoirs of an Imperfect Angel,” has been cancelled.

Mariah Journal, a fan site devoted to the diva, confirmed that Island Def Jam and her management that whatever effort that has gone into a complete set has been shelved.

Originally slated for a March 30 release, “Advocate” would have boasted guest spots from artists like Mary J. Blige, omnipresent rapper Ludacris, R. Kelly and recent South By Southwest attendee Snoop Dogg.

Perhaps there wasn’t enough interest in remixes, “Memoirs” didn’t appear as a fan favorite or deadlines simply weren’t being met, but at least some songs that went into the ditched effort will see the light of day via iTunes in the future.

Instead, Carey will be working on a different project. IDJ says she’s in the studio now working on “new surprises.” Management said “We are looking to go possibly to another studio album or Christmas album. The decision hasn’t been totally made yet. It’s a creative process that cannot be rushed.”

What do you think? Should Mariah try for a Christmas set, a new full-length or were you actually pumped about “Angels Advocate?”