Mia Michaels set as full-time ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ judge

Mia Michaels isn’t just returning to “So You Think You Can Dance” this summer. The Emmy-winning choreographer will be part of the season’s resident judging panel.

FOX announced on Monday (May 10) that Michaels will serve as a full-time judge for the seventh installment of “So You Think You Can Dance,” joining executive producer Nigel Lythgoe and director-choreographer Adam Shankman.

“I am extremely happy that Mia and Adam have returned and agreed to be resident judges,” Lythgoe says in a statement. “Mia’s outspoken approach combined with Adam’s passion will definitely add a fresh new chemistry to the panel.”

Michaels won Emmys in 2007 for her “Calling You” routine and in 2009 for “Mercy.” She frequently served as a “So You Think You Can Dance” guest judge in the past.

The most obvious question when looking over this three-person judging panel is what does Mia’s addition as a resident judge mean for long-time panelist Mary Murphy and her Hot Tamale Train?

According to FOX sources, the Hot Tamale Train hasn’t left the station for good, but Murphy will not be a full-time judge this season. Instead, Murphy will serve as guest judge and choreographer this season and she has already been a judge during the “So You Think You Can Dance” audition tour.

“So You Think You Can Dance” kicks off its seventh season on Thursday, May 27 with a two-hour audition-driven episode. In this season’s big twist, the Top 10 finalists will be paired with All-Stars from previous seasons, including Stephen “tWitch” Boss, Comfort Fedoke, Courtney Galiano, Anya Garnis, Lauren Gottlieb, Neil Haskell, Allison Holker, Mark Kanemura, Pasha Kovalev, Kathryn McCormick, Ade Obayomi and Dominic Sandoval.