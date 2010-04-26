Miley Cyrus ‘Can’t Be Tamed’ on new album, due June

Miley Cyrus previously claimed that she was on her way out of the music biz — at least for a while — but she’ll be releasing at least one more album before she goes. The Disney channel and Hollywood Records star is dropping “Can’t Be Tamed” on June 22 featuring the title track single, which will premiere on MySpace Music this Friday (April 30). The track will impact radio on May 3.

The young Cyrus co-wrote the song with Tim James & Antonina Armato, who were behind her “Seven Things” and “See You Again.” The pair, along with producer-to-the-stars John Shanks produced the album.

Evidently the music video for “Can’t Be Tamed” is already in the can, with Robert Hales — director behind clips like Kings of Leon’s “Charmer,” Justin Timberlake’s “LoveStoned” and Britney Spears’ “Break the Ice” — at the helm.



The album will be sold as a stand-alone and in a deluxe version with a DVD of a concert from her Miley World tour. The live set will also air on network television, details on where and when pending.

Cyrus’ tour stops and appearances this summer include May 29 in Lisbon for Rock in Rio, Madrid June 6, “Good Morning America’s” Summer Concert Series in Central Park, “Live! with Regis & Kelly” on June 18 and the Much Music Video Awards on June 20 as a co-host and performer.

She was most recently seen in romance flick “The Last Song” and is currently finishing up shooting her last season as Hannah Montana on the Disney Channel.