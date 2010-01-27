Miley Cyrus movie messages ‘L.O.L.’ to Demi Moore

Having said goodbye to “Hannah Montana,” Miley Cyrus is beefing up her film career. The country superstar already has “The Last Song” in the can for Disney and now she’s considering a new independently produced dramedy “L.O.L: Laughing Out Loud.” Oh, and none other than Demi Moore may join her.

An English-language remake of the French smash with the same title, “L.O.L.” will find Cyrus as a 15-year-old whose boyfriend dumps her because of her lack of sexual experience. She then sets her sight on his best friend as revenge. At the same time her mother (Moore) is a 40-year-old divorcee struggling to move on with her life. As the title suggests, it also focuses significantly on teens’ obsession with texting.

Variety reports the picture will be written and directed by Lisa Azuelos-Asseandrin who was also behind the original version which starred Sophie Marceau and Christa Theret and made more than $20 million in France.

No word on when production might begin or which studios are interested in picking up domestic rights.