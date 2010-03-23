Miley Cyrus releasing new album in June, then breaking from music

Teenagers around the age of 17 or 18 are often faced with a period of transition, a time to make grown-up goals and plans, and Miley Cyrus is no exception.

The 17-year-old “Hannah Montana” actress declared to the ladies at “The View” yesterday that she plans on releasing a new music album in June, then to leave the music realm for “a while.”

There’s no word yet if the set will be a Miley affair or if it will be released under her Montana moniker; the latter would make sense, considering this summer marks the last season and chapter of the famed Disney franchise.

“I just want to do films ’cause I like being someone else. My music is kind of like my diary. I’ll always do that … I just feel like the music industry isn’t as positive as I’d like it to be.”

She explained further dismay with the entertainment industry in her interview with Parade magazine. “I am not a doll, and people want to treat me that way. They say, ‘Now this is what we need to do to your makeup, and this is what I want you to wear,” and I”m like, ‘Dude, I choose.” When I was 12, that was okay. But I”m older now. I have an opinion. I have my own taste.”

Cyrus has been discussing her work with a number of outlets in promoting her first serious film role, in “The Last Song.” She stars along with her “first serious boyfriend,” 19-year-old Liam Hemsworth.

As for saying goodbye to that other, small screen role? “When they”re putting me in sparkles and in pink this final season, I have to grit my teeth. I can”t breathe looking like that anymore. A friend came by the set one day and said, ‘You don”t look very happy.” I said, ‘I”m feeling claustrophobic in all these frills.””

Miley Cyrus released a solo debut “Breakout” under her own name in 2008, followed by Wal-mart exclusive EP “The Time of Our Lives” last year. Her set “Hannah Montana 3” was also released in 2009.

“The Last Song” is out March 31.