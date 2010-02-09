Minka Kelly finds ‘True Love’ on CBS

“Friday Night Lights” veteran Minka Kelly will take one of the leads in the CBS comedy pilot “True Love.”

Created by Matt Tarses (“Scrubs”), “True Love” focuses on four friends — Henry, Kate, Larry and Connie — looking for love in New York City.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Kelly will play Kate. Of the character, the trade says, “Kate falls in love with Henry at the top of the Empire State Building and often tackles her cousin and best friend, Connie, to the ground in order to get her way.” No part of that sentence sounds funny or even makes sense to us, so we’ll have to see.

Kelly is best known from her run as Lyla Garrity on NBC’s “Friday Night Lights,” a role she briefly reprised in the current season, even after the character’s graduation. While Kelly’s feature credits have included small roles in “The Kingdom” and “(500) Days of Summer,” she starred in The CW’s “Body Politic” pilot last development season.

She next appears opposite Leighton Meester in “The Roommate.”