Movie Power Rankings: ‘Breaking Dawn’s new ‘Dream’ director pushes ‘Twilight’ to No. 1

Did it really take three weeks for “The Twilight Saga” to hit the top spot on HitFix’s movie power rankings? It must have been a rare slow period, because there’s always so much going on in the “Twilight”-world you could easily argue it should be No. 1 every week. This edition is completely warranted, however, as word leaked last week that Bill Condon is the front runner to direct back-to-back installments of the series’ final chapter (so far at least), “Breaking Dawn.”

The Oscar-winning filmmaker has “Dreamgirls,” “Kinsey,” “Gods and Monsters” to his credit as well as producing the acclaimed 81st Academy Awards. He also is the most critically acclaimed filmmaker to take the reins of the franchise yet and could help shepherd some of the more uneven performances that have been scattered throughout the first two films. The deal isn’t done, but “Twilight” fans should be very satisfied and excited over Condon’s willingness to tackle the most challenging book in the series. More intriguing is whether they’ll be able to keep any changes secret with the first “Dawn” not expected till holiday 2012. We’ll see.

As for the other films making waves across Hollywood…

1. “Twilight Saga” (last week no. 10)

Taylor, Kristen, Robert and Ashley (yes, you Ms. Greene), your latest boss has directed four performances to Academy Award nominations and one win. It’s gonna be hard work, but you might actually want to listen to him.

2. “Spider-Man” (not ranked)

3. “Clash of the Titans” (same)

Imagine that, Sam Worthington’s adventure is still at the top of the box office. Guess moviegoers aren’t as disappointed by the 3-D conversion as the media and industry are.

4. “Iron Man 2” (not ranked)

Finally, the hype is genuinely starting to build. Our biggest question: Will Disney CEO Bob Iger (owner of Marvel Studios) and Paramount Pictures CEO Brad Grey (contractual distributor) pose for photos together during the movie’s premiere at the Disney-owned El Capitan? Can anyone say, “awwwwwkward”?

5. iPad (not ranked)

There may be a large contingent of consumers waiting for the next generation of Apple’s latest jewel, but studios and networks are focused on getting as much of their content on it as possible. That is if they haven’t launched an app or reconstituted their sites already.



6. “Kick-Ass” (last week no. 8)

Those who love it really love it. Should battle “Death at a Funeral” and “Clash” for the top spot this upcoming weekend.

7. “The First Avenger: Captain America” (last week no. 3)

Chris Evans does press for “Losers” with a gag order to discuss his latest role and two British beauties battle it out to play Steve Rogers’ love interest, Peggy Carter.



8. “How To Train Your Dragon” (last week no. 10)

Get off Jeffrey Katzenberg’s back DreamWorks Animation stockholders! “Dragon” dropped just 14% this bast weekend (wow) and already has $133 million in U.S. receipts and $150 million internationally. Word of mouth is clearly working its magic.

9. “A Nightmare on Elm Street” (same)

Looking to end April with a bang similar to “Friday the 13th’s” $40 million last year. Can it do more?

10. “Inception” (last week no. 1)

Will Nolan or won’t Nolan go 3-D? Time is running out.



11. “Scott Pilgrim vs. the World” (not ranked)

Series creator Bryan O’Malley goes to the press saying he can’t control the frenzied fan reaction to the movie’s trailer (let alone the film’s itself). Considering the last 12 months Universal’s had, they’ll glad take it.

12. MGM (same)

Could Relativity Media come in to save the studio? Don’t look now, but it’s a strong possibility. Plus, has “Hot Tub Time Machine” really reached $37 million? You bet it has.

13. Miramax (not ranked)

Hollywood’s golden mantra: “never say never.” Weinsteins close to re-acquiring their former baby.

14. “The Other Guys” (not ranked)

Attention moviegoers: the summer’s biggest comedy opens on Aug. 6 and stars Mark Wahlberg and Sony’s annual summer savior Will Ferrell.

15.”Why Did I Get Married Too?” (last week no. 6)

Tyler Perry has another movie franchise and he didn’t even have to dress up as Madea to make it happen.

Dropping like a rock…

*”The Back-Up Plan”

Not looking like the solid single CBS Films needs after the disastrous “Extraordinary Measures.”

*”Cartel”

Universal cancels the long in the works Josh Brolin drama due to creative issues, but why does everyone else think it’s because shooting the film in Mexico struck a little too close to home?

*”Dinner for Schmucks”

Paramount and director Jay Roach need to release a new trailer that’s actually funny real soon or this one’s gonna be D.O.A.

