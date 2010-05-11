Movie Power Rankings: ‘Super 8’ sneaks past ‘Inception’ for the top spot

He almost did it. J.J. Abrams love secrets and to use marketing as an element of surprise. He did it with “Lost” and “Cloverfield” and he tried to do it with next summer’s “Super 8.” Unfortunately for Abrams, HitFix’s own Drew McWeeny broke the story about the film, it’s title and the teaser trailer that had been clandestinely shot just in time to make in front of “Iron Man 2.” Audiences received an original short inspired by the early film of “Super 8’s” producer, Steven Spielberg, and what appears to be something of a “Cloverfield” prequel…until it’s not…or is, depending on which reporter J.J. is talking to.

From an industry perspective, Paramount Pictures now has a second tentpole for the summer of 2011 alongside the third “Transformers” and Abrams’ resume won’t feature back to back “Star Trek” films.

And if you’re wondering when the trailer will “officially” be online, your guess is as good as ours. So, it may only be viewable in front of “Iron Man 2,” but the news and glimpse of “Super 8” rockets the project to the top of this week’s movie power rankings. And considering the competition, that’s nothing to sneeze at.



1. “Super 8” (last week no. 4)

We were hooked with the teaser’s nod to “Close Encounters” and the Amblin credit at the end.



2. “Inception” (last week no. 14)

Now that’s what you call a trailer.



3. “Iron Man 2” (last week no. 1)

Ah, what’s a little $5.5 million between friends, theater owners and stockholders?



4. “Men in Black III” (not ranked)

Will Smith took a long time and turned down numerous other projects to finally close the book on the “MIB” saga. Wait, why aren’t you excited?

5. “The Twilight Saga” (last week no. 2)

The LAFF lands the “Eclipse” premiere at LA Live’s 7,000 seat Nokia Theater. Is Dodger Stadium next?

6. “X-Men: First Class” (last week No. 3)

Matthew Vaughn commits after ditching “The Last Stand” five years ago and is bringing his Kick-Ass screenwriter with him.

7. Apparition (not ranked)

In a stunner, Bob Berney, one of the smartest marketing men in movies ditches his year-old business with financier Bill Pohlad. Where is the former Picturehouse and NewMarket star going? Everyone wants to know.



8. “Thor” (same)

One reason to sit through the “Iron Man 2” credits, your first look at Mjolnir!



9. “Robin Hood” (last week no. 11)

Universal has a solid U.S. opening in sight. Now all they have to do is pray for a bigger International haul to break even.

10. Lionsgate (same)

You know who enjoys the constant Carl Icahn/Lionsgate legal battle news breaks the most? MGM.

11. “War Horse” (not ranked)

Steven Spielberg’s next directorial effort is taking him back to the front lines through the eyes of a child, but this time the setting is the horrific trenches of World War I.



12. Cannes Film Festival (not ranked)

Many journalists from around the world are descending on the famed red carpet of the croisette, but it seems that the impending celebration of the Weinsteins’ recapturing Miramax will be more exciting than the films themselves.

13. “Sex and the City 2” (same)

Anticipation among many is running high, but is it possible the film won’t mach the first’s $67 million opening? We’re just not read to believe it. That’s like saying Carrie could cheat on Big! (Whoops…)

14. “The Men Who Would Be King: An Almost Epic Tale of Moguls, Movies, and a Company Called DreamWorks” (ranked)

The power rankings first book and a tome everyone who has ever worked with DreamWorks or for them is reading (whether they are admitting it or not).

15. “Babies” (not ranked)

A very happy Mother’s Day surprise for Focus.



Dropping like a rock…



*”A Nightmare on Elm Street”

There was a great opportunity here. How did it go so wrong?

