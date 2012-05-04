Movie Power Rankings: ‘The Avengers’ can’t be stopped

HitFix is teaming with Crackle to bring you our weekly list of the ten films that have all of Hollywood talking.
Much of the world has already seen “The Avengers” (some fans have no doubt viewed it multiple times already), and U.S. fans are now finally getting the chance to catch up with the Marvel superheroes. The teaming of Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), Captain America (Chris Evans), Black Widow (Scarlett Johnasson), Thor (Chris Hemsworth) and the rest is proving irresistable to filmgoers worldwide. The combination of international box office and domestic pre-sales has already made the Joss Whedon-directed film one of the year’s biggest hits — some are estimating that “The Avengers” will rack up over half a billion dollars by the end of the weekend. That’s power.
As for the rest of this week’s list…
May 4, 2012
1. “The Avengers” (Last time: No. 1)
It just opened in the U.S., and it’s already breaking records at the international box office. ’nuff said.
2. “The Hobbit” (Last time: Not ranked)
Peter Jackson’s “Lord of the Rings” prequel was previewed at CinemaCon, where the film’s 48 frames-per-second presentation stirred up controversy.
3. “Life of Pi” (Last time: Not ranked)
This was the CinemaCon
tease that has everyone talking about Ang Lee’s upcoming epic based on the bestseller.
4. “The Hunger Games” (Last time: No. 2)
It has carved up $600 worldwide, and is about to hit $400 million in the U.S. (only 12 other films have gotten there). Plus, move over KStew, Katniss is the tribute to beat at the MTV Movie Awards.
5. “The Dark Knight Rises” (Last time: No. 5)
The new trailer
only further raises fans’ impossibly high expectations for Christopher Nolan’s final Batman film.
6. “Think Like a Man” (Last time: Not ranked)
The crossover romantic comedy surprised the industry by becoming the box office champ 2 weeks running — and toppling “The Hunger Games.”
7. “Prometheus” (Last time: Not ranked)
The new international trailer
and featurette
for Ridley Scott’s upcoming SF film are so cool you’ll forget all about the whole “Is it an ‘Alien’ prequel or not?” debate.
8. “Snow White and the Huntsman” (Last time: Not ranked)
Universal must be pretty confident their take on the Snow White legend will be a hit; David Koepp (“Spider-Man,” “Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull”) is already writing
the sequel.
9. “The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part II” (Last time: Not ranked)
10. “Iron Man 3” (Last time: No. 7)
Jessica Chastain is in
, but Scarlett Johansson is out. Can’t we have both?! Hulk smash!!!
