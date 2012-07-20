Movie Power Rankings: ‘The Dark Knight Rises’ climbs to the top

After months (or even years) of anticipation, writer-director Christopher Nolan’s final Bat-film is finally here, and fans are lining up allover the world to catch the spectacle. It topped the midnight haul of “The Avengers” last night, and will no doubt score massive box office numbers this weekend. Sadly, the tragic news from Colorado is casting a pall on the film’s opening. Nolan issued a statement about the shooting, which can be read here.



As for the rest of this week’s list…

July 20, 2012

1. “The Dark Knight Rises” (Last week: No. 3)

Unfortunately, the final Batman film (for now) will likely forever be associated with Friday morning’s tragedy.

2. Comic-Con 2012 (Last week: No. 1)

It’s over? Already? Pop culture’s biggest long-weekend has come and gone yet again, with all the panels, interviews, lines and revelations that came with it. Most of the news on this list originated at the San Diego event.

3. “The Hobbit” (Last week: No. 8)

Will the two-part “Lord of the Rings” prequel be broken into three parts? That’s a long movie, even when projected at twice the normal frame rate.

4. “Man of Steel” (Last week: Not ranked)

Comic-Con fans got the very first look of Zack Snyder’s upcoming Superman reboot starring Henry Cavill. So far, the reaction is very promising. The poster is pretty cool too.

5. “Captain America: The Winter Soldier” (Last week: Not ranked)

The Marvel superhero sequel will not only take its cue from the beloved recent storyline, but will also include Anthony Mackie as The Falcon. Phase Two is well underway.

6. “Kick-Ass 2” (Last week: Not ranked)

Is the superhero sequel finally going into production? McLovin says yes.

7. “Thor: The Dark World” (Last week: Not ranked)

“Thor 2” now has a much cooler name.

8. “Magic Mike” (Last week: Not ranked)

More hot male stripper action is coming to a theater near you, according to star Channing Tatum.

9. “Ted” (Last week: No. 4)

More Ted is (maybe) on the way too. Writer-director Seth McFarlane told the Comic-Con crowd that he’d be “open to taking ‘Ted 2’.” With the first one grossing over $160 million domestically, there’s a strong chance that it’ll happen.

10. “Skyfall” (Last week: Not ranked)

Fans got to meet the new Q, Ben Whishaw last week. He’ll be providing 007 (Daniel Craig) with all those wonderful toys.

