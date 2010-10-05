Movie Power Rankings: Zack Snyder and ‘Superman’ soar to no. 1

Here’s a collaboration many would have never anticipated, Christopher Nolan writing and producing a Zack Snyder directed film. Moreover, the idea both egos could embark on “Superman,” a franchise in dire need of some real creative juice is even more intriguing.

Of course, for Nolan, bringing Snyder on board shows Warner Bros. and the fans that he realizes this is not Batman and the Man of Steel needs a different touch than “The Dark Knight” or his own thematic work. For Snyder, it’s a chance at a blockbuster to solidify his box office credentials after the shaky “Legend of the Guardians” and the unknown quandary of “Sucker Punch.” Plus, how could Snyder say no to the return (or would that be debut?) of General Zod? Now, the big question remains: Who will be the next “Superman”? As you ponder that quandary, here’s the rest of this week’s power rankings.

October 5, 2010

1. “Superman” (last week no. 4)

Please, please Zack, no Kate Bosworth. We beg. Seriously.

2. “The Social Network” (last week no. 1)

Critics adore, but that opening weekend box office keeps getting smaller doesn’t it? Not the pre-opening estimate of $28-30 million. Not the after Friday grosses estimate of $25 million. Not the Sunday guess of $23 million. The actual opening weekend was $22.4 million. â€¨

3. “The Hobbit” (same)

Should Peter Jackson consider making “King Kong 2” instead? A fire destroys his miniatures studio and now the Prime Minister of New Zealand is getting involved in the “Hobbit” labor dispute. Hardly good times.

4. “Spider-Man 4” (not ranked)

Emma Stone is now rumored once again to be the leading candidate to play Mary Jane Watson. Duh.â€¨â€¨

5. “The Twilight Saga” (last week no. 12)

That’s a pretty impressive crew for “Breaking Dawn,” isn’t it?

6. “The Bourne Legacy” (not ranked)

Shocker! Franchise screenwriter Tony Gilroy finally gets to take the reigns. O.K., not so much, but we’re betting “Ultimatum” and “Supremacy” director Paul Greengrass is gonna regret turning this gig down.

7. John McTiernan (not ranked)

The “Predator,” “Die Hard” and “Thomas Crown Affair” director gets a harsh sentence for his involvement in the Chuck Rovin wiretapping case. Not hearing a lot of sympathy from his peers in the 323/310.

â€¨â€¨8. “True Grit” (last week no. 7)

First a teaser and now a poster and a trailer. Add the Coen Bros. latest to your Christmas must-see list.â€¨â€¨

9. “Harry Potter” (not ranked)

J.K. Rowling is now waffling on whether she’s finished the adventures of everyone’s favorite wizard. This is one flip flop we could live with.â€¨â€¨

10. “Tron Legacy” (last week no. 14)

Disney is validated in showing no fear in previewing 23 minutes of their expected holiday blockbuster. It’s looking’ good people.

â€¨11. “Jackass 3-D” (not ranked)

You gotta give it to Paramount for ramping up a last minute publicity campaign for this one, but seriously – a Trailer, a TV spot and people are there.

â€¨â€¨12. “Titanic” (not ranked)

“Star Wars” who? Another major blockbuster is coming back in 3-D that people will actually want to see. We just have to wait until 2012.

13. “Beach Boys” (not ranked)

A big screen movie about the Southern California institution is finally on the way. That’s big news at the Academy retirement home.

â€¨14. “Avatar” (not ranked)

James Cameron and 20th Century Fox aren’t skimping on the Extended Collector”s Edition on Blu-ray and DVD which comes out Nov. 16. It contains the film’s 3 versions (including a Collector’s Edition cut), a 300 page script and 45 minutes of deleted scenes. Wowzers. Just in time for Christmas too.



15. “August” (not ranked)

Julia Roberts and Meryl Streep are in negotiations to star in a movie adaptation of the Pulitzer Prize-winning play. A dream combo…in 1999.â€¨â€¨â€¨

Dropping like a rock…

â€¨â€¨*”Case 39″

How low can things get for Renee Zellweger? This long delayed thriller was her worst opening ever. Is that HBO or Showtime calling? Perhaps Starz or TNT?

