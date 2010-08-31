NBC renews ‘America’s Got Talent’ for a sixth season

NBC has ordered a sixth installment of the summer reality hit “America’s Got Talent.”

The “America’s Got Talent” renewal wasn’t exactly a huge surprise if you consider that this is the fifth straight year the show has finished as the most watched summer series in total viewers.

Season-to-date, “America’s Got Talent” is averaging 11.8 million viewers in both its Tuesday and Wednesday airings, with a 3.4 rating in the key 18-49 demo on Tuesdays and a 3.3 demo rating on Wednesdays. In addition, NBC has reliably been able to fill an impressive number of summer scheduling gaps with “America’s Got Talent” repeats.

“America’s Got Talent” has weathered a number of hosting and judging changes in recent years, but NBC’s announcement includes an assurance that judges Piers Morgan, Sharon Osbourne and Howie Mandel will all be back next summer along with host Nick Cannon.

“‘AGT’ continues to be a ratings sensation and has hit it out of the ballpark creatively this season,” states Paul Telegdy, Executive Vice President, Alternative Programming and Production, NBC and Universal Media Studios. “We have a dream team of celebrity judges — Sharon Osbourne, Howie Mandel and Piers Morgan — and coupled with our versatile host Nick Cannon, we’re looking forward to an even bigger summer next year.”

The fifth installment of “America’s Got Talent” will wrap up with a two-night finale airing from 9 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 14 and from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 15.