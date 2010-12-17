NBC’s ‘Carson Daly’ NYE show nabs Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj

“Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest” won’t be the only NYE show to land big-name musical guests.

This week’s headline–maker Lil Wayne will be headlining the NBC holiday show, bringing with him Young Money cohort Nicki Minaj.

My Chemical Romance and U2’s The Edge and Bono are also on tap for the two-hour pre-recorded TV event.

“New Year’s Eve with Carson Daly 2011” will run 11 p.m. to 1 a.m. local time on the network.

As previously reported

, Dick Clark’s long-running NYE program will feature another Young Money star, Drake, along with La Roux, Avril Lavigne and others.