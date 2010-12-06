No Disney backlash as Annie Awards nominate ‘Toy Story 3’ and ‘Tangled’

When John Lasseter wants something he usually gets it. And, for the most part, because the creative maestro has been such a creative and financial powerhouse at both Pixar and Walt Disney Studios, there has been little criticism of his efforts. However, today’s Annie Award nominations should make Lasseter and the rest of the senior executives at the Mouse House realize they have made a petty and embarrassing mistake.

Last summer, Disney and Pixar announced they would no longer be supporting the International Animated Film Society which holds the annual Annie Awards. Heading into its 38th year, the Annies have been the Academy Awards for animators before there was ever a best animated feature category on movie’s biggest night. The Disney companies dropped out because they felt they couldn’t come to an agreement with the organization on how the prizes should be awarded. Like most award shows, the general membership gets to vote for the final awards and Disney/Pixar felt the group had been inundated with DreamWorks Animation employees who were “unfairly” affecting the outcome of the prizes. It all came to a head when, to Pixar’s horror, “Kung Fu Panda” beat “Wall-E” for best animated feature in 2009 — only the second time in eight years a Pixar or Disney distributed animated flick hadn’t taken home the top prize (the other was for “Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit” in 2006 which Aardman produced and DreamWorks distributed). So, just to be clear — Disney/Pixar won six times in that span and Aardman/DreamWorks won twice. Does that look like ballot stuffing to you? Well, if you feel only your films can win every year of course it does. How silly of us.

When Disney/Pixar dropped out, the IAFS made it clear that didn’t mean those studios’ films wouldn’t be recognized even if Disney/Pixar wasn’t submitting them. And, in fact, the Annie Award nominating committees honored both Disney’s “Tangled” and Pixar’s “Toy Story 3” with best animated feature nominations. The two films join “Despicable Me,” “How To Train Your Dragon” and “The Illusionist” for arguably the industry’s highest honor. The organization also made sure Lee Unkrich and Michael Arndt were nominated for best director and screenplay for “Toy Story 3,” and that Pixar’s animated short “Day & Night” was also recognized. Unfortunately, the big losers weren’t the Annies — their reputation and dignity are intact — but the artists of Walt Disney Animation and Pixar.

Because Disney pulled out of the Annies, they didn’t nominate any of the character animators, production designers, storyboarders, composers or vocal talent in the appropriate categories. The company has in fact punished their own employees by not allowing them to be recognized by their peers and celebrate their own artistic achievements. Classy Mr. Lassiter, classy. And, not much more needs to be said as the facts clearly speak for themselves.

The 2011 Annie Awards will be handed out on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2011 at UCLA’s Royce Hall in Los Angeles, CA. A complete list of all the nominees are below.

2010 ANNIE AWARD NOMINATIONS BY CATEGORY

PRODUCTION CATEGORIES

Best Animated Feature

Despicable Me – Illumination Entertainment

How to Train Your Dragon – DreamWorks Animation

Tangled – Disney

The Illusionist – Django Films

Toy Story 3 – Disney/Pixar



Best Animated Short Subject

Coyote Falls – Warner Bros. Animation

Day & Night – Pixar

Enrique Wrecks the World – House of Chai

The Cow Who Wanted To Be A Hamburger – Plymptoons Studio

The Renter – Jason Carpenter

Best Animated Television Commercial

Children’s Medical Center – DUCK Studios

Frito Lay Dips “And Then There Was Salsa” – LAIKA/house

‘How To Train Your Dragon” Winter Olympic Interstitial “Speed

Skating” – DreamWorks Animation

McDonald’s “Spaceman Stu” – DUCK Studios

Pop Secret “When Harry Met Sally” – Nathan Love

Best Animated Television Production

Futurama – The Curiosity Company in association with 20th Century

Fox Television

Kung Fu Panda Holiday – DreamWorks Animation

Scared Shrekless – DreamWorks Animation

Star Wars: The Clone Wars “Arc Troopers” – Lucasfilm Animation,

Ltd.

The Simpsons – Gracie Films

Best Animated Television Production for Children

Adventure Time – Cartoon Network Studios

Cloudbread – GIMC

Fanboy & Chum Chum – Nickelodeon, Frederator

Regular Show – Cartoon Network Studios

SpongeBob SquarePants – Nickelodeon



Best Animated Video Game

Heavy Rain – Quantic Dream

Kirby’s Epic Yarn – Good-Feel & HAL Laboratory

Limbo – Playdead

Shank – Klei Entertainment Inc.

INDIVIDUAL ACHIEVEMENT CATEGORIES



Animated Effects in an Animated Production

Andrew Young Kim “Shrek Forever After” – DreamWorks Animation

Jason Mayer “How To Train Your Dragon” – DreamWorks Animation

Brett Miller “How To Train Your Dragon” – DreamWorks Animation

Sebastian Quessy “Legend Of The Guardians: The Owls of

Ga’Hoole” – Warner Bros. Pictures

Kryzstof Rost “Megamind” – DreamWorks Animation

Character Animation in a Television Production

Nicolas A. Chauvelot “Scared Shrekless” – DreamWorks Animation

Savelon Forrest “Robot Chicken: Star Wars Episode III” –

ShadowMachine

Elizabeth Havetine “Robot Chicken: Star Wars Episode III” –

ShadowMachine

David Pate “Kung Fu Panda Holiday” – DreamWorks Animation

Nideep Varghese “Scared Shrekless” – DreamWorks Animation



Character Animation in a Feature Production

Mark Donald “Megamind” – DreamWorks Animation

Anthony Hodgson “Megamind” – DreamWorks Animation

Gabe Hordos “How To Train Your Dragon” – DreamWorks Animation

Jakob Hjort Jensen “How To Train Your Dragon” – DreamWorks

Animation

David Torres “How To Train Your Dragon” – DreamWorks Animation

Character Animation in a Live Action Production

Quentin Miles – “Clash of the Titans”

Ryan Page – “Alice in Wonderland”

Character Design in a Television Production

Andy Bialk “The Ricky Gervais Show” – W!LDBRAIN Entertainment

Stephan DeStefano “Sym-Bionic Titan” – Cartoon Network

Ernie Gilbert “T.U.F.F. Puppy” – Nickelodeon

Gordon Hammond “T.U.F.F. Puppy” – Nickelodeon

Steve Lam “Fanboy & Chum Chum” – Nickelodeon, Frederator

Character Design in a Feature Production

Sylvain Chomet “The Illusionist” – Django Films

Carter Goodrich “Despicable Me” – Illumination Entertainment

Timothy Lamb “Megamind” – DreamWorks Animation

Nico Marlet “How To Train Your Dragon” – DreamWorks Animation



Directing in a Television Production

Bob Anderson “The Simpsons” – Gracie Films

Peter Chung “Firebreather” – Cartoon Network Studios

Duke Johnson “Frankenhole: Humanitas” – ShadowMachine

Tim Johnson “Kung Fu Panda Holiday” – DreamWorks Animation

Gary Trousdale “Scared Shrekless” – DreamWorks Animation

Directing in a Feature Production

Sylvain Chomet “The Illusionist” – Django Films

Pierre Coffin “Despicable Me” – Illumination Entertainment

Mamoru Hosoda “Summer Wars” – Madhouse/Funimation

Chris Sanders, Dean DeBlois “How To Train Your Dragon” –

DreamWorks Animation

Lee Unkrich “Toy Story 3” – Disney/Pixar



Music in a Television Production

J. Walter Hawkes “The Wonder Pets!” – Nickelodeon Production &

Little Airplane Productions

Henry Jackman, Hans Zimmer and John Powell “Kung Fu Panda

Holiday” – DreamWorks Animation

Tim Long, Alf Clausen, Bret McKenzie, Jemaine Clement “The

Simpsons: Elementary School Musical” – Gracie Films

Shawn Patterson “Robot Chicken’s DP Christmas Special” –

ShadowMachine

Jeremy Wakefield, Sage Guyton, Nick Carr, Tuck Tucker

“SpongeBob SquarePants” – Nickelodeon



Music in a Feature Production

Sylvain Chomet “The Illusionist” – Django Films

David Hirschfelder “Legend Of The Guardians: The Owls of

Ga’Hoole” – Warner Bros. Pictures

John Powell “How To Train Your Dragon” – DreamWorks Animation

Harry Gregson Williams “Shrek Forever After” – DreamWorks

Animation

Pharrell Williams, Heitor Pereira “Despicable Me” – Illumination

Entertainment

Production Design in a Television Production

Alan Bodner “Neighbors From Hell” – 20th Century Fox Television

Barry Jackson “Firebreather” – Cartoon Network Studios

Pete Oswald “Doubtsourcing” – Badmash Animation Studios

Richie Sacilioc “Kung Fu Panda Holiday” – DreamWorks Animation

Scott Wills “Sym-Bionic Titan” – Cartoon Network Studios

Production Design in a Feature Production

Yarrow Cheney “Despicable Me” – Illumination Entertainment

Eric Guillon “Despicable Me” – Illumination Entertainment

Dan Hee Ryu “Legend Of The Guardians: The Owls of Ga’Hoole” –

Warner Bros. Pictures

Pierre Olivier Vincent “How To Train Your Dragon” – DreamWorks

Animation

Peter Zaslav “Shrek Forever After” – DreamWorks Animation

Storyboarding in a Television Production

Sean Bishop “Scared Shrekless” – DreamWorks Animation

Fred Gonzales “T.U.F.F. Puppy” – Nickelodeon

Tom Owens “Kung Fu Panda Holiday” – DreamWorks Animation

Dave Thomas “Fairly OddParents” – Nickelodeon

Storyboarding in a Feature Production

Alessandro Carloni “How To Train Your Dragon” – DreamWorks

Animation

Paul Fisher “Shrek Forever After” – DreamWorks Animation

Tom Owens “How To Train Your Dragon” – DreamWorks Animation

Catherine Yuh Rader “Megamind” – DreamWorks Animation

Voice Acting in a Television Production

Jeff Bennett as The Necronomicon “Fanboy & Chum Chum” –

Nickelodeon & Frederator

Corey Burton as Baron Papanoida “Star Wars: The Clone Wars” –

Cartoon Network

Nika Futterman as Asajj Ventress “Star Wars: The Clone Wars” –

Cartoon Network

Mike Henry as Cleveland Brown “The Cleveland Show” – Fox

Television Animation

James Hong as Mr. Ping “Kung Fu Panda Holiday” – DreamWorks

Animation



Voice Acting in a Feature Production

Jay Baruchel as Hiccup “How To Train Your Dragon” – DreamWorks

Animation

Gerard Butler as Stoick “How To Train Your Dragon” – DreamWorks

Animation

Steve Carrell as Gru “Despicable Me” – Illumination Entertainment

Cameron Diaz as Fiona “Shrek Forever After” – DreamWorks

Animation

Geoffrey Rush as Ezylryb “Legend Of The Guardians: The Owls of

Ga’Hoole” – Warner Bros. Pictures

Writing in a Television Production

Daniel Arkin “Star Wars: The Clone Wars: Heroes on Both Sides” –

Lucasfilm Animation Ltd.

Jon Colton Barry & Piero Piluso “Phineas & Ferb: Nerds of a Feather”

– Disney Channel

Geoff Johns, Matthew Beans, Zeb Wells, Hugh Sterbakov, Matthew

Senreich, Breckin Meyer, Seth Green, Mike Fasolo, Douglas

Goldstein, Tom Root, Dan Milano, Kevin Shinick & Hugh Davidson

“Robot Chicken: Star Wars Episode III” – ShadowMachine

Billy Kimball & Ian Maxtone-Graham “The Simpsons: Stealing First

Base” – Gracie Films

Michael Rowe “Futurama” – The Curiosity Company in association

with 20th Century Fox Television

Writing in a Feature Production

Michael Arndt “Toy Story 3” – Disney/Pixar

Sylvain Chomet “The Illusionist” – Django Films

William Davies, Dean DeBlois, Chris Sanders “How to Train Your

Dragon” – DreamWorks Animation

Dan Fogelman “Tangled” – Disney

Alan J. Schoolcraft, Brent Simons “Megamind” – DreamWorks

Animation

JURIED AWARDS

Winsor McCay Award – Brad Bird, Eric Goldberg, Matt Groening

June Foray – Ross Iwamoto.

Ub Iwerks Award – Autodesk

Special Achievement – “Waking Sleeping Beauty”

