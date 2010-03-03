‘NOW 33’ tracklist revealed: Lady GaGa, Rihanna, Adam Lambert, Taylor Swift

03.03.10 8 years ago

“NOW That’s What I Call Music! Vol. 33,” or the more common series name “NOW 33,” will be released on March 23.

Sixteen hit songs from artists like Ke$ha, Lady Gaga, Rihanna, Jason Derulo, Jay Sean, Owl City, Kris Allen, Adam Lambert, Lady Antebellum and Taylor Swift will be included on the compilation, which is a joint venture between EMI, Sony and Universal.

Additionally, five emerging artists — Ashlyne Huff, Jamie Cullum, Jaicko, Young & Divine, and Agnes — will be tacked on the end.

The “NOW” collection last released “NOW 32” in November. A set of Christian and pop artists performing “inspiring” tunes, “NOW That’s What I Call Faith,” will also be released on March 23, with songs from The Fray, Carrie Underwood, Jordin Sparks, BarlowGirl and others.

Here is the tracklist for “NOW That”s What I Call Music! Vol. 33”:

1. Ke$ha   “TiK ToK”
2. Lady Gaga    “Bad Romance”
3. Rihanna featuring Jeezy   “Hard”
4. Jason Derulo   “In My Head”
5. Snoop Dogg     “I Wanna Rock”
6. Young Money featuring Lloyd  “Bedrock”
7. Jay Sean featuring Sean Paul & Lil Jon  “Do You Remember”
8. Iyaz   “Replay
9. Owl City    “Fireflies”
10. Train    “Hey, Soul Sister”
11. Daughtry   “Life After You”
12. Kris Allen   “Live Like We”re Dying”
13. Adam Lambert     “Whataya Want From Me”
14. Orianthi      “According To You”
15. Lady Antebellum      “Need You Now”
16. Taylor Swift     “Fearless”

BONUS TRACKS: “NOW What”s Next” New Music Preview:

17.  Ashlyne Huff   “Heart Of Gold”
18. Jamie Cullum     “Wheels”
19. Jaicko       “Fast Forward”
20. Young & Divine       “Shake That Bubble”
21. Agnes       “Release Me”

