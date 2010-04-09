On The Rise: Freelance Whales

Who: Freelance Whales (Judah Dadone, Kevin Read, Doris Cellar, Jake Hyman, Chuck Criss)

What: New York-based indie-pop crew led by the goosey melodies of frontman Judah Dadone. The band formed over Craigslist and in about a year managed to sign a joint venture with Frenchkiss and Mom & Pop records.

The band is re-releasing its first self-released record, “Weathervanes” through those labels, with single “Generator 2nd Floor” leading the way, video below.



When: “Weathervanes” is out on Tuesday (April 13); They’re just setting out on tour through June 13, some headlining, as well as some opening slots for Sweden’s Shout Out Louds. All dates here.

Why: As far as the labels go, there’s few indies as hot right now as Frenchkiss (I mean, just look at ’em), and Mom & Pop know what they’re doing: the co. is headed up by the former A&R titan for Sire, who signed Rage, Pearl Jam, Tegan & Sara, you get the picture.

As for music… There’s a lot going on here. Glockespiels, electric and acoustic stringed instruments, vocal harmonies, cute-instrument jam-outs. It’s not so light as to call it precious, but not as heavy as the lyrical topics insinuate (ghosts, haunting). Dadone’s voice reminds me of Nate Ruess (The Format / fun.), some Sufjan Stevens. And in a band full of adorable people, the dude is positively adorbs.

Watch: Freelance Whales, “Generator 2nd Floor”

[Video after the jump…]