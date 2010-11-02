Oscar Watch: ‘The King’s Speech’ gets an R-rating for language

In yet another not-so surprising lame decision by the MPAA, “The King’s Speech” has been rated R. Yes, the festival favorite, historical epic and leading Oscar contender has been deemed unsuitable because of one scene where the future King George VI (Colin Firth) unleashes a slew of expletives at the encouragement of his speech therapist (Geoffrey Rush). This would be shocking if it wasn’t typical of the film ratings board.
This pundit won’t argue the industry doesn’t need the MPAA for a variety of reasons and ratings, in theory, certainly serve a need, but the studios who fund the organization have got to realize things have gotten out of hand with a number of recent decisions. When the critically acclaimed “Blue Valentine” receives an NC-17 for an emotional sex scene deemed as too intense for parental supervision (really?) and when any “Saw” film has enough deplorable violence to call the filmmaker’s choices into question something is wrong. Whether standards need to be changed or a new system needs to be created is up for a debate, but the MPAA can no longer sit in their Sherman Oaks, CA offices (that’s the Valley people) insisting only they know the moral standards of the country. Enough is enough.
What’s most disturbing about the “Speech” decision in particular is that its a key emotional moment in the film — mostly impossible to cut — and it’s a true story most Americans know little about. As a teaching guide, the MPAA is absolutely limiting the access to a picture that could be a valuable tool in history classes for years to come with a PG-13 rating. Meanwhile, there is a laundry list of PG-13 action films that have enough death and destruction to send a kid — or their parents — to therapy.
As the film’s director, Tom Hooper, told the Los Angeles Times, “I”m a filmgoer as well as a filmmaker, and I know what it”s like to see something disturbing that puts an image into your head that you can”t get rid of. I felt that way in ‘Salt,” when Angelina Jolie had a tube forced down her throat against her will to simulate drowning, and I felt the same way in ‘Quantum of Solace” where Daniel Craig”s [testicles] are smashed in through a chair with no bottom.”
Hard to argue with that. No doubt the subject will come up once again when “Speech” has its gala Los Angeles premiere at Mann’s Chinese Friday as part of AFI Fest 2010.
In other awards season news…
– The Museum of Tolerance is holding it’s first annual Museum of Tolerance International Film Festival this month. Between Nov. 13-18 the Museum’s three theaters will show an impressive lineup including opening night picture “The Way Back,” “Made in Dagenham,” “100 Voices: A Journey Home,” “Boys Don’t Cry,” a Special Presentation of “To Kill a Mockingbird, “Winston Churchill: Walking With Destiny,” “Iron Cross,” “Change in the Wind,” “Down For Life,” “Ingelore,” “From Philadelphia to The Front,” “Goodbye Mothers,” “Out of Infamy: Michi Nishiura Weglyn,” “Reconciliation: Mandela”s Miracle,” “Strangers No More,” “The Bang Bang Club,” “The Calling,” “When We Leave,” and “With Honors Denied.” If you live in the greater Los Angeles area and want to attend, find out more here.
– Paramount has moved the Coen Bros. “True Grit” from Christmas day to Dec. 22. This actually puts it on a busier day as “Little Fockers” and “Gulliver’s Travels” open on that Wednesday, but should increase its opening weekend box office. In a rarity, that will leave no movies opening nationwide on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day. “The Illusionist,” however, will debut in New York and Los Angeles on the holiday.
– DreamWorks released a slew of new images for its August release “The Help.” Based on the Kathryn Stockett novel, the drama is set in the ’60s and stars Emma Stone as a returning college student who turns her Mississippi town upside down when she decides to interview the African American women who have spent their lives taking care of the rich folks. It may or may not be Oscar bait — Viola Davis and Bryce Dallas Howard also star — but its certainly going after the female friendly release date that turned “Julie and Julia” and “Eat Pray Love” into nice hits.
http://ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/jquery/1.2.6/jquery.min.js http://downloads.mailchimp.com/js/jquery.validate.js http://downloads.mailchimp.com/js/jquery.form.js
hate to be that guy, but Daniel Craig’s testicles were smashed through a chair with no bottom in Casino Royale, not Quantum of Solace
Tom Hooper should know that Daniel Craig’s testicles were attacked in “Casino Royale”, not “Quantum of Solace”.
WE MUST STOP THE MPAA!!! Once and for all! Lets do something! Somebody put together something so I can support it from afar!
That has got to be the most passive thing ever said. “get something together people so I can support it from afar” like wtf?? haha it’s people like you that will get this world going nowhere…
Why are you posting this article now? The rating has been out since a long time, and the reason why it was given. It was in the domestic trailer too.
Unfortunatly I don’t know enough about the current practices of, or recent changes made to, (for the good, as I understand it) the British rating/censorship system. (Examples: I know you guys were the last country in the EU to get legalized, hard-core pornography, but as far as I know that did happen around 1998-99; a lot of movies that were flat out banned (theatrically or on home video) or severely cut have had the bans lifted; and, travelling into the “I’ve read about it, but I don’t know when/if/to what degree/etc. the rules changed”, I know you guys had the “video nasties” thing (read a huge, fascinating book on the subject by Kerekes & Slater); I heard things like you [sorry to keep saying “you”, but it’s easier than “whatever person or persons, either in the government or privately, that censors, cuts, and/or rates films in the UK”] banned Rambo 2 because of a “fascination with a specific weapon” (in this case his knife); Child’s Play 3 because some killer kiddie said “the movie made me do it”; and that a past “guy in charge” of whovever does the ratings said that the only thing he regrets (in all the time he spent censoring) is that he didn’t cut out the part in “Pulp Fiction” where Vincent Vega shoots heroin, and then is seen coolly [is that a word?] driving with a blissful look on his face, listening to a “heroin-type song”.
(So, if anyone wants to let me know any of this stuff, email me at akanizaj@shaw.ca)
(BTW, the one thing I did always like about Brit film trailers is that they were never afraid to include nudity or swearing from the flick, just not graphic violence. Like “28 Days Later”, your trailer had the main character waking up nude in a hospital bed, and saying things like, “You know how you can tell this is a shit idea? Because it is SO OBVIOUSLY a shit idea!” Americans have “green band” trailers, which means they can show it to any audience, and “red band” trailers, which means they have lots o’ violence & swearing [but no nudity], and could [theoretically, but it would never happen] show the trailer before a “Rated R” movie in a theater. What they really do is put the “red-band” trailers online, where no one under 18 could *ever* see them.)
Anyways, the MPAA is like any American “alphabet soup” agency (DEA, ATF, PMRC, etc.) – only out for profit, completely inefficent, and totally unable to effect its stated task. Watch “This Movie Has Not Yet Been Rated”, a great documentary about the MPAA.
And I’m Canadian, BTW, and we have a completely logical and fair rating system. Unfortunatly, we get most of our entertainment from the USA (that’s literal – most Canadian TV shows, movies, and music suck), and all that comes with it. (Stupid rules and practises regarding content, advertising, etc.) So I watch lots of movies and TV made outside N. America, support movies-without-studio-editing at the theater, and wait for the rest to come out on home video in the version that studios have 100 ways of saying (“Unrated”; “Unedited”; “Home Video Cut with extra violence not seen in the Theatrical Cut”; “Special Edition”; “NC-17 edition”; “Director’s Cut”; “Longer Cut”; “The Version Too Intense [or Sexy, or Violent, or Adult, or Shocking, or Bloody, or…] for Theatres, now available for viewing in your own home!”) “This is the version of the movie BEFORE we cut it to shit so that it would get a PG-13 rating, which means teens would flock to it on the opening weekend, which means we’d gross 975 billion dollars in the first three days, which means the studio bigwigs would actually have enough confidence in the film to keep the it in theatres for longer than a week!!”
Hope you enjoyed reading the essay as much as I enjoyed writing it!
This guy just doesn’t get it. The Motion Picture rating system was designed to help PARENTS decide whether or not their CHILDREN should see a particular movie. That means that board is alerting parents that this movie contains a scene with a slew of expletives that they may not want their children to hear. IF the producers/director really wanted more people to see the film they could have changed that scene. If you think cursing makes or breaks a film – you’re in the wrong field. I do agree that it needs revamping a bit but as a parent I’m glad it’s there.
Iâ€™m no prude, but I just donâ€™t care for profanity, excessive violence and hard-core sex in films for the mere shock value of it. There is enough of it in our daily lives. I think most people have become desensitized and a bit lazy, too. I would rather like to be challenged a bit and seek out the artistic value of the film as opposed to the shock value.