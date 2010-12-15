PaleyFest 2011 sets vampires, zombies and a ‘Freaks and Geeks’ reunion

The Paley Center for Media has announced the first 12 honorees for next spring’s PaleyFest2011, highlighting some of TV’s most beloved undead creatures, as well as a reunion of two beloved, prematurely deceased shows.

PaleyFest2011 will take place between March 4 and March 18, 2011 at the Saban Theatre in Beverly Hills. This will be the 28th installment of the William S. Paley Television Festival, which brings together fans of TV (and some members of the media) with the stars and producers behind the shows.

The early-announced honorees (dates TBA) are HBO’s “True Blood,” AMC’s “The Walking Dead,” FOX’s “American Idol” and, in a very special evening, a reunion of actors and creative types from NBC’s “Freaks and Geeks” and FOX’s “Undeclared.”

Exact talent has yet to be announced and we take minor exception to “Freaks and Geeks” being referred to as “Judd Apatow’s ‘Freaks & Geeks'” (Paul Feig created the show, after all), but that doesn’t mean we aren’t already excited about PaleyFest.

The complete PaleyFest2011 schedule will be formally revealed on Wednesday, January 19, 2011. Individual tickets will go on sale to Paley Center Members on Friday, January 21, and to the general public beginning the following Sunday, January 23, 2011.

As always, HitFix will be providing as much PaleyFest coverage as we have time for.

