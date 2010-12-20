Paramore loses two members as the Farro brothers depart

And then there were three. Two members of Paramore, brothers Josh Farro and Zac Farro, have left the band.

In a letter posted on Paramore”s blog over the weekend, the remaining members – Hayley Williams, Jeremy Davis and Taylor York – are scant on details, but say the pair”s departure was no surprise. A couple of months ago, Josh and Zac let us know they would be leaving the band after our show in Orlando last Sunday. None of us were really shocked. For the last year, it hadn”t seemed as if they wanted to be around anymore.”

The post doesn”t address if the twosome will be replaced, but notes that things are moving full steam ahead for Paramore, incuding a tour in South America. http://www.paramore.net/blog/announcement/

Below is the announcement in full.

Over the past 6 years, our band has been through some of the most intense and incredible experiences of our lives. None of these things have been without trial. We’ve worked so hard to get to where we are and the fact that you are all still here with us says something about you that we will never be able to truly understand. You have stuck with us through thick and thin and we are so grateful. A couple of months ago, Josh and Zac let us know they would be leaving the band after our show in Orlando last Sunday. None of us were really shocked. For the last year it hasn’t seemed as if they wanted to be around anymore. We want Josh and Zac to do something that makes them happy and if that isn’t here with us, then we support them finding happiness elsewhere. But we never for a second thought about leaving any of this behind. We really hope that you can be encouraged by the fact that the three of us who are still here are ready to take on another chapter of our journey together. You have always been what keeps us going so why would we stop now? We want to stick by you. Knowing that we have a unified passion and a clear vision makes us feel stronger than ever.

The “blog” that was posted regarding everything that is going on with our band was a fake. We aren’t sure who did it or why… And we aren’t sure how they timed it this way. This is the first time that we have spoken out about what’s going on and we wouldn’t have released an official statement that important through a personal blog. So, we’re sorry for any confusion and just to remain clear, this is the first time we have spoken out about this.

We have some amazing things lined up for next year starting with our tour in South America. We are still coming to you and we are excited about who we are bringing with us! The tour is still on and we can’t wait to see you all.

As we look back, and now as we look with excitement to the future, in all of this what truly matters are the good times. The pictures of us with our arms around each other, the long van rides, your faces while you sing along as we play. Thank you for getting us right here to this very moment. We look forward to our best times. And we hope you will go there with us.

Love,â€¨Hayley, Jeremy & Taylorâ€¨Paramore