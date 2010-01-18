‘Paranormal Activity 2’ rushing to theaters with ‘Saw VI’ director

Showing that Paramount intends to rake every dollar out of “Paranormal Activity” that it can, the studio has hired screenwriter Michael R. Perry and director Kevin Greutert to bring “Paranormal Activity 2” to theaters. And not only is it coming, it’s coming quick. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the studio intends to have the sequel face off against the next “Saw” this Halloween weekend.
While Oren Peli won’t be directing the he told the trade “These guys get it, an the fans won’t be disappointed.”
Peli, who is producing alongside original partner Jason Blum, is putting a lot of confidence in Greutert, who edited the first five “Saw” movies and directed the sixth. Perry, is a longtime TV writer (“The Guardian”) who made waves on 2009’s Black List (a competition where agents and execs select their favorite spec scripts).
No word on whether “Paranormal Activity 2” will be the film’s actual title or what the storyline will be, but don’t expect a massive increase in budget. Peli has kept busy with “Area 51” which Paramount will release later this year.
The last time a phenomenon like “Paranormal” rushed out a sequel was a decade ago when “Book of Shadows: The Blair Witch Project 2” was a massive disappointment without the original filmmakers involved. Peli and Blum appear to be involved to make sure that scenario doesn’t repeat itself.
There out to rush Paranormal Activity 2. Sounds like a dead lose to me, They ought to get a good story some real freightning happening within the house depend’s weather it is set in a house or/not. There not thinking a bout the film it’s a product for fast Buck Fast Returns.
I just hope PA2 doesn’t suck… the title of the article itself scares me a little, because I REALLY like the first movie, and that took a while to get released. To rush a sequel for money sounds awful.
Who in his right mind would wanna do a sequel for such a lame movie? Whatever the buzz this movie got was because of the publicity, but now that we have something to base our expectations on, meaning the first movie, I don’t think it would be a good Idea to go ahead with the film.
I think if the style from the first movie is brought into the sequel with a great storyline, I think moviegoers wouldn’t be disppointed.