Patrick Dempsey suiting up for ‘Transformers 3’

#Megan Fox
05.05.10 8 years ago

Patrick Dempsey will be shedding his scrubs and suiting up for “Transformers 3” this summer. Entertainment Weekly is reporting that the “Grey’s Anatomy” star will be playing Megan Fox’s boss in a role “significant to the plot.”

This second sequel to the highly profitable, Michael Bay-directed franchise begins shooting this month, in locations around the world — from the U.S. to Afria to Russia to China.

Shia LeBeouf got a boss out of John Malkovich, a role announced earlier this year.

Dempsey’s last big-screen appearance was in “Valentine’s Day.”
 

Around The Web

TOPICS#Megan Fox
TAGSGrey's AnatomyJOHN MALKOVICHmegan foxMichael Baypatrick demseyTRANSFORMERS 3

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 3 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP