Patrick Dempsey suiting up for ‘Transformers 3’

Patrick Dempsey will be shedding his scrubs and suiting up for “Transformers 3” this summer. Entertainment Weekly is reporting that the “Grey’s Anatomy” star will be playing Megan Fox’s boss in a role “significant to the plot.”

This second sequel to the highly profitable, Michael Bay-directed franchise begins shooting this month, in locations around the world — from the U.S. to Afria to Russia to China.

Shia LeBeouf got a boss out of John Malkovich, a role announced earlier this year.

Dempsey’s last big-screen appearance was in “Valentine’s Day.”

