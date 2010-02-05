Pavement, Modest Mouse, LCD Soundsystem confirmed for Pitchfork Music Festival

Pavement, Modest Mouse, LCD Soundsystem, Raekwon, Here We Go Magic, St. Vincent, Lightning Bolt, Cass McCombs and Sleigh Bells are the first confirmed acts for the 2010 Pitchfork Music Festival. The fifth annual mostly indie-rock event runs July 16-18 at Chicago’s Union Park; click here for more info on tickets, which go up for sale today at noon.

So far, thismarks the only stop in Chi-town for the recently reunited Pavement, who has lined up other appearances at the Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival in Indio, Calif., on April 18, a quartet of dates at New York’s Central Park in September, and a load of overseas stops. Pavement will headline the Sunday program at Pitchfork.

Modest Mouse is the only act slated for Friday so far for the fest, though it is the first slated show for the group 2010. The “Float On” rock act released its latest EP “No One’s First, and Your Next” last year.

LCD Soundsystem, who will also play Coachella, marquees Saturday at the festival. James Murphy has previously mentioned he and his band are completing a new album, and will head to Europe in the spring on tour, with more U.S. dates pending.

Unlike Coachella, fans can purchase single-day tickets (for $40) and three-day passes are also available ($90). More acts will be announced soon.

Friday

Modest Mouse

Saturday

LCD Soundsystem

Raekwon

Sunday

Pavement

St. Vincent

Lightning Bolt

Cass McCombs

Here We Go Magic

Sleigh Bells