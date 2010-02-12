Peter Gabriel skipping Genesis’ Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction

NEW YORK – When Genesis gets inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame next month, founding member Peter Gabriel won’t be there.

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame president Joel Peresman said in a statement Thursday that Gabriel says he has a scheduling conflict with his tour that begins in Europe.

Along with Gabriel, the band’s original lineup included Mike Rutherford, Tony Banks, Anthony Phillips and Steve Hackett. Phil Collins joined the band later and replaced Gabriel as lead vocalist in 1976.

Genesis was inspirational in the progressive rock movement. Gabriel’s vision helped define the genre’s theatrical approach to a rock show with costume changes, innovative stage design, and intricate lighting effects.

The induction ceremony takes place March 15 in New York.

